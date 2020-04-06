Raising Prescott: Having to apply for unemployment? Here’s how to get started

We’ve fallen on hard times. Prescott-area residents, our neighboring communities across the state, the country and around the world are all in the same boat.

Have you been laid off recently due to the business you work for shuttering its doors, or because revenue is down even lower than post Great Recession days?

You’re not alone.

It’s an awful feeling to get laid off. To know that your work is appreciated by your bosses, your coworkers, yet everyone seems powerless to help.

Bosses, managers, owners of small businesses everywhere are having to tell even their most prized workers that they can’t afford to keep them, at least for now.

It’s not an easy task. In fact, it’s likely one of the worst things you have to do as a manager of people, because you know you’re changing lives. And not in a good way.

So with record unemployment claims continuing to skyrocket in the state of Arizona due to the threat of COVID-19 (coronavirus), perhaps a few tips on how to apply for unemployment to protect those in need financially can help.

First, a few numbers to show you’re not alone:

• The state’s unemployment claims reached 29,348 for the week ending March 20, last week, nearly 89,000 had filed and as of Monday, 129,215 have filed;

• Normally, the state has about 3,500 claims per week, and the previous record was just above 11,000 during the Great Recession in 2009; and

• The country isn’t doing much better with a record 6.6 million filing for unemployment in the last week.

So what’s being done?

• The state is doing what it can to boost its unemployment claim filing system capacity, increasing the number of workers from 13 to 100; and

• Although the state caps payouts at $240 a week in Arizona, the $2.2 trillion rescue package President Donald Trump signed recently could add another $600 on top of that until July 31. It also allows more people to qualify for the benefit in addition to offering more money for a longer period of time.

So, if you or friend, or a loved one have lost your job due to these unprecedented times, please seek help financially via the Arizona Department of Economic Security, which is online at des.az.gov.

Here’s some information you’ll need to file an unemployment claim:

• Your social security number;

• Driver’s license, or state-issued ID;

• Your mailing address;

• The names, addresses and phone numbers of all your employers for the last 18 months;

• The last day you worked immediately prior to filing an unemployment claim;

• Your severance amount (if any), or vacation, holiday and unused sick pay received;

• If you are collecting a pension (other than Social Security), you will need the start date of the pension and the monthly benefit; and

• Banking information. In most cases, those filing for unemployment can get their benefit deposited directly into a bank account.

Remember, since unemployment benefits are not retroactive, you should apply for benefits as soon as possible after the last day of work.

And here’s a few informational items on the application process:

• Application for unemployment insurance benefits can be done online at azui.gov anytime between 12:01 a.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Friday, Arizona time.

• Hard copies are also available online at des.az.gov. Using the left list, click “forms and pamphlets” and then click the “initial claim for unemployment insurance link, or form UB-105 and print off a copy. Once filled out, fax the form to 602-364-1210.

• Don’t have internet or a computer? Individuals can call 877-600-2722 to begin the process.

We here at the Courier encourage you to stay safe and follow Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order of “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected.” If you don’t have to go out, don’t. And check in with your loved ones often via phone call, text messages, or social media.

Stay safe everyone, and keep your head up. We’ll all get through this.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.