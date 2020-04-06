OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, April 06
Weather  52.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

More than 129,000 file for unemployment in Arizona

Soup and bread lines were common 90 years ago during the Great Depression. While unemployment has surged in the past two weeks and supplies are lacking on store shelves, due to the coronavirus, experts say that so far it is inaccurate to draw a comparison between COVID-19’s effects on the economy and the Great Depression; currently Arizona and the U.S. are doing OK. (Commons)

Soup and bread lines were common 90 years ago during the Great Depression. While unemployment has surged in the past two weeks and supplies are lacking on store shelves, due to the coronavirus, experts say that so far it is inaccurate to draw a comparison between COVID-19’s effects on the economy and the Great Depression; currently Arizona and the U.S. are doing OK. (Commons)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: April 6, 2020 7:54 p.m.

PHOENIX — The number of Arizonans out of work and seeking benefits hit yet another new record this past week as the state economy continues to feel the effects of COVID-19.

New figures from the state Department of Economic Security show there were 129,215 initial claims for the week ending Friday. That compares with 88,688 the week before, 29,348 the week before that — and fewer than 3,000 at the end of February.

But it will be at least two weeks before any of these people see any checks.

DES spokeswoman Tasya Peterson said it normally takes 14 days to process the applications and determine eligibility. In some cases, she said, it can take a week beyond that.

But Peterson noted that the benefits, when approved, are retroactive to the date of the application. And due to a recent change in Arizona law, there is no longer a one-week waiting period.

Less clear is how much people will get, at least initially. Arizona law provides for those who lose their jobs through no fault of their own to receive half of what they were making. But there is a cap of $240 a week, the second lowest in the country.

Congress did approve legislation adding an extra $600 a week. But Peterson said her agency is still waiting for clear guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor before increasing the size of the checks. And that $600 boost applies only for the time between March 28 through the end of July.

In general, eligibility for unemployment benefits requires recipients to do at least four jobs searches a week.

But a change in state law, necessitated to get federal dollars, expands eligibility to cover those who cannot work because of COVID-19, whether because they have it, they have been furloughed, or they are at home taking care of someone because of the virus.

The labor situation has been complicated not only by the virus but by the decision of Gov. Doug Ducey to issue a “stay-at-home’’ order for all but essential workers.

That still allows people to travel for things like buying groceries and picking up meals at restaurants. But it has left many companies unable to sustain their current workforce.

By the numbers:

Week ending / Initial claims / continued claims

Jan. 4 / 3,132 / 17,991

Jan. 11 / 4,654 / 18,259

Jan. 18 / 4,152 / 18,421

Jan. 25 / 3,475 / 18,401

Feb. 1 / 3,087 / 18,854

Feb. 8 / 3,636 / 18,461

Feb. 15 / 3,538 / 18,516

Feb. 22 / 3,151 / 18,217

Feb. 29 / 3,086 / 18,137

Mar. 7 / 3,357 / 17,593

Mar. 14 / 3,844 / 17,595

Mar. 21 / 29,348 / 18,108

Mar. 28 / 88,688 / 26,381

Apr. 3 / 129,215 / 81,085

-- Source: Arizona Department of Economic Security

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona unemployment agency inundated with layoff claims due to COVID-19
Nearly 90,000 file for unemployment in Arizona
Jobs report may not reflect what’s actually going on in economy due to COVID-19
Arizonans forced out of work due to COVID-19 may get jobless benefits
Number of federal workers seeking US jobless aid doubles
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries