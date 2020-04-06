First COVID-19 death reported in Yavapai County, 50 confirmed cases

Yavapai County has experienced its first confirmed COVID-19 death. The resident passed away on Saturday, April 4 and was a senior age 65+ from the Verde Valley, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS).

“My heart is with the family, friends and neighbors as they grieve this loss," YCCHS Director Leslie Horton said in a statement Monday morning. "This sadness is shared by our entire county as we work together to do what we can to keep each other safe during this difficult time.

"This is a reminder to all of us to do what we can to protect our families, friends, and communities by following the guidelines that are created to minimize the spread of COVID-19, and future tragedies like this. We all must do our part to protect those who are most vulnerable to this illness," Horton said.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there are now 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yavapai County, YCCHS reported.

There have been 2,456 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths reported in Arizona.

To date, 32,534 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19.

In Yavapai County, 1,108 residents have been tested with 1,054 tests being negative (95%).

Of the 50 cases in Yavapai County, 33 residents live in the Quad Cities area, and 16 in the Verde Valley area, 1 unknown; 18 seniors 65+, 28 adults 18-64; 4 minors (0-17); 19 males, 22 females.

The press release notes that YCCHS has received more cases overnight than the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) website reports.

Verde Valley Medical Center is reporting no hospitalizations, with 8 cases under investigation.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reported 3 patients in house, with 4 people under investigation on West Campus, 3 on the East Campus.

Want to Help?

"A big way people can help is by donating any surgical masks, N95 respirators, gloves, gowns and other medical supplies they have," Horton said.

To donate personal protective equipment (PPE) items to the Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center, please call 771-3321 or email josh.goldman@yavapai.us.

Additional update notes

• Yavapai Emergency Operations PPE Donations – see www.yavapai.us/chs

• YCCHS is limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines, call 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients, call 928-771-3138.

• To reach the Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank, call 928-442-5103

• For COVID-19 information en Español click this link or visit www.yavapai.us/chs