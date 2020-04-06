CDC: How to use and make cloth face coverings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to study the spread and effects of the novel coronavirus across the United States.

"We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms and that even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms," CDC officials said in a recent press release.

This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.

"In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission," the release said.

The CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.

How to wear, remove and clean a cloth face covering

Cloth face coverings should—

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

When removing a face covering, individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth. Wash hands immediately after removing.

Cloth face coverings should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use. A washing machine should suffice.

Click here to download, view or print sew and no-sew cloth face covering instructions. Also see video below.