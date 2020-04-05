OFFERS
Editorial: Coronavirus does not have to define us

Prescott Costco shoppers encounter a long, wrapping line outside Tuesday afternoon, March 17, 2020, as employees limit the number of people allowed in the store at one time. In an effort to lessen the chance of spreading COVID-19, the store is now regulating the flow of foot traffic inside the building by allowing only new customers to enter as other costumers leave. Pharmacy customers were exempted. (Prescott News Network photo)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 5, 2020 4:50 p.m.

The hordes arrive for shopping, not to hoard but to take home a prize to loved-ones. It can be as simple as a can of beans. Maybe it is a four-pack of toilet paper.

The businesses that have been deemed providing “essential services” include the grocery stores. Over the past few weeks now, many people have tried shopping but have found only empty shelves where what they need is not available.

These are the times we live in.

Still, take heart – we have been assured that supplies arrive daily; you need to check back to see what might have been stocked overnight.

It is an undeniable Catch 22. We are supposed to be staying at home; yet, while we are allowed to venture out for things we need, and really we should avoid people and places.

This is where community comes together.

If you know that your neighbor needs something and you are going into town anyway, offer to look for them. That simple act of kindness will keep one set of wheels off the streets and protect that person from possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Local grocery stores have set certain, special hours for seniors and others; click HERE for a related story and local listing. “Special Shopping Days” or hours are necessary during these trying times. They help seniors (65 and older), pregnant women and, even customers with a disability, to shop in a safer environment.

This is the time of the coronavirus. It does not have to define us, and we can adapt and rise above the challenge.

As the story states, one person reasoned: “If everybody pulls together, it’ll be easier than if everybody tries to outdo each other. America now is a team. A team.

“You can’t think of yourself first anymore.”

Stay safe out there.

