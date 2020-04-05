Editorial: Coronavirus does not have to define us
The hordes arrive for shopping, not to hoard but to take home a prize to loved-ones. It can be as simple as a can of beans. Maybe it is a four-pack of toilet paper.
The businesses that have been deemed providing “essential services” include the grocery stores. Over the past few weeks now, many people have tried shopping but have found only empty shelves where what they need is not available.
These are the times we live in.
Still, take heart – we have been assured that supplies arrive daily; you need to check back to see what might have been stocked overnight.
It is an undeniable Catch 22. We are supposed to be staying at home; yet, while we are allowed to venture out for things we need, and really we should avoid people and places.
This is where community comes together.
If you know that your neighbor needs something and you are going into town anyway, offer to look for them. That simple act of kindness will keep one set of wheels off the streets and protect that person from possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Local grocery stores have set certain, special hours for seniors and others; click HERE for a related story and local listing. “Special Shopping Days” or hours are necessary during these trying times. They help seniors (65 and older), pregnant women and, even customers with a disability, to shop in a safer environment.
This is the time of the coronavirus. It does not have to define us, and we can adapt and rise above the challenge.
As the story states, one person reasoned: “If everybody pulls together, it’ll be easier than if everybody tries to outdo each other. America now is a team. A team.
“You can’t think of yourself first anymore.”
Stay safe out there.
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- Update: 19 Yavapai County residents confirmed with COVID-19; every AZ county now showing cases
- Gov. Ducey orders AZ residents to stay home to slow spread of COVID-19
- Prescott Valley keeping COVID-19 precautions it put in place
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 30, 2020
- Prescott holds steady during Ducey's 'Stay-at-home' order
- Chino Valley reminder: Some services still ongoing
- Why are flags at half-staff today, March 30, 2020
- Embry-Riddle students react to order to vacate dorms
- WATCH: Teen wrestling champ stops kidnapping of children
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: