COVID-19 cases up to 46 in Yavapai County, Health Services says April 5

There are 46 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yavapai County, as of 10 a.m. Sunday, April 5, the Yavapai County Community Health Services reported.

Of those, 32 are residents of the Quad Cities, and 14 live in the Verde Valley area; 16 are seniors 65 and older; 27 are adults, 18-64; and three are minors. They include 20 males and 26 females.

Health Services reported that across the state there have been 2,269 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona April 5 - 2,269 cases April 4 - 2,019 cases April 3 - 1,769 cases April 2 - 1,598 cases April 1 - 1,413 cases March 31 - 1,289 cases March 30 - 1,157 cases March 29 - 919 cases March 28 - 773 cases March 27 - 665 cases March 26 - 508 cases March 25 - 401 cases March 24 - 326 cases March 23 - 235 cases March 21 - 106 cases March 20 - 63 cases March 19 - 44 cases

By county, those have: Apache, 23; Coconino, 155; Cochise, 7; Graham, 2; Greenlee, 1; Gila, 3; La Paz, 3; Maricopa, 1,326; Mohave, 16; Navajo, 195; Pima, 372; Pinal, 103; Santa Cruz, 4; Yuma, 13; and Yavapai, 46.

Testing data has not been updated today; however, the state cites a 93% negative rate, said Terri Farneti of YCCHS. Also, Yavapai County has more data than the Arizona Department of Health Services with cases reported after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Early cases investigated were travel-related, she added, but recent cases are mostly community spread.

United States

Across the United States, including the District of Columbia and U.S. territories, there have been 65,547 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 304,826.

There were 2,174 new deaths from COVID-19 in the United States in the past 24 hours, bringing the U.S death count since documentation began to 7,616.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Contact

• Yavapai Emergency Operations Center PPE Donation Information: www.yavapai.us/chs.

• YCCHS Immunization appointments limited to infant or respiratory vaccines, 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients, 928-771-3138.

• The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank number is 928-442-5103. Weekend Hotline dial 2-1-1.

• What to consider about wearing a mask, click HERE.

Presidential Major Disaster Declaration

Arizona is set to receive an estimated $4.2 billion in aid from the national stimulus package, and that is geared toward reviving the economy, and the major disaster declaration specifically supports disaster-response efforts implemented by state and local governments.

The Governor's Office has stated the declaration would help expand crisis counseling for front-line workers, supplement work being done by tribal health care professionals, provide grants to "reduce the risk of loss of life or property during future emergencies," make disaster-related legal assistance available to low-income residents, and expand food assistance and other services to low-income households.

National 24-Hour Crisis Hotlines

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

National Substance Use and Disorder Issues Referral and Treatment Hotline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

For employment & financial assistance and more:

https://arizonatogether.org/ and en español: https://arizonatogether.org/es/