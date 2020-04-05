OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, April 05
Weather  59.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 cases up to 46 in Yavapai County, Health Services says April 5

(Courier file photo)

(Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 5, 2020 10:15 a.m.

Updated as of Sunday, April 5, 2020 10:54 AM

photo

There are 46 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yavapai County, as of 10 a.m. Sunday, April 5, the Yavapai County Community Health Services reported.

Of those, 32 are residents of the Quad Cities, and 14 live in the Verde Valley area; 16 are seniors 65 and older; 27 are adults, 18-64; and three are minors. They include 20 males and 26 females.

Health Services reported that across the state there have been 2,269 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

April 5 - 2,269 cases

April 4 - 2,019 cases

April 3 - 1,769 cases

April 2 - 1,598 cases

April 1 - 1,413 cases

March 31 - 1,289 cases

March 30 - 1,157 cases

March 29 - 919 cases

March 28 - 773 cases

March 27 - 665 cases

March 26 - 508 cases

March 25 - 401 cases

March 24 - 326 cases

March 23 - 235 cases

March 21 - 106 cases

March 20 - 63 cases

March 19 - 44 cases

By county, those have: Apache, 23; Coconino, 155; Cochise, 7; Graham, 2; Greenlee, 1; Gila, 3; La Paz, 3; Maricopa, 1,326; Mohave, 16; Navajo, 195; Pima, 372; Pinal, 103; Santa Cruz, 4; Yuma, 13; and Yavapai, 46.

Testing data has not been updated today; however, the state cites a 93% negative rate, said Terri Farneti of YCCHS. Also, Yavapai County has more data than the Arizona Department of Health Services with cases reported after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Early cases investigated were travel-related, she added, but recent cases are mostly community spread.

United States

Across the United States, including the District of Columbia and U.S. territories, there have been 65,547 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 304,826.

There were 2,174 new deaths from COVID-19 in the United States in the past 24 hours, bringing the U.S death count since documentation began to 7,616.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Contact

• Yavapai Emergency Operations Center PPE Donation Information: www.yavapai.us/chs.

• YCCHS Immunization appointments limited to infant or respiratory vaccines, 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients, 928-771-3138.

• The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank number is 928-442-5103. Weekend Hotline dial 2-1-1.

• What to consider about wearing a mask, click HERE.

Presidential Major Disaster Declaration

Arizona is set to receive an estimated $4.2 billion in aid from the national stimulus package, and that is geared toward reviving the economy, and the major disaster declaration specifically supports disaster-response efforts implemented by state and local governments.

The Governor's Office has stated the declaration would help expand crisis counseling for front-line workers, supplement work being done by tribal health care professionals, provide grants to "reduce the risk of loss of life or property during future emergencies," make disaster-related legal assistance available to low-income residents, and expand food assistance and other services to low-income households.

National 24-Hour Crisis Hotlines

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

National Substance Use and Disorder Issues Referral and Treatment Hotline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

For employment & financial assistance and more:

https://arizonatogether.org/ and en español: https://arizonatogether.org/es/

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Yavapai County has 41 cases of COVID-19 on April 3, Health Services reports
2nd death, 152 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona, Yavapai County health officials report
March 31 Update: Yavapai County has 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19, virus present in all 15 counties
Yavapai County has 44 cases of COVID-19 confirmed, Health Services reports April 4
COVID-19 count rises to 63; one in Yavapai County is 72-year-old, Health Services reports
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries