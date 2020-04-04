Yavapai County has 44 cases of COVID-19 confirmed, Health Services reports April 4
Yavapai County has 44 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in the county, with 30 residents in the Quad Cities, Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti reported Saturday morning, April 4.
The report, as of 9:45 a.m., also has 14 of the cases in the Verde Valley area.
Of the 44 cases, 13 are seniors 65 and older; 28 adults, 18-64; and three minors. Affected are 20 males and 24 females.
Farneti stated that Yavapai County Community Health Services has more data than the Arizona Department of Health Services, with cases reported after 5 p.m. Friday.
There have been 2,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 52 deaths reported in Arizona.
Numbers in that total include the following counties: Apache, 20; Coconino, 147; Cochise, 7; Graham, 3; Greenlee, 1; Gila, 3; La Paz, 2; Maricopa, 1,171; Mohave, 12; Navajo, 177; Pima, 326; Pinal, 89; Santa Cruz, 4; Yuma, 14; and Yavapai, 44.
To date, 27,160 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, with 937 Yavapai County residents tested; 874 tests being negative.
Additionally:
• Yavapai Emergency Operations Center PPE Donation Information: www.yavapai.us/chs.
• YCCHS Immunization appointments limited to infant or respiratory vaccines, 928-771-3122.
• Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients, 928-771-3138.
• The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank, 928-442-5103. Weekend Hotline Dial 2-1-1.
• What to Consider About Wearing a Mask.
Gov. Doug Ducey’s “Stay Home. Stay Healthy. Stay Connected.” Executive Order:
• Stay Home: increase physical distancing, stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself and your family. Stay home unless you are leaving for an essential service.
• Stay Healthy: remain physically active, wash your hands, use a tissue when you sneeze, and maintain healthy habits.
• Stay Connected: find alternative ways to stay connected to family and friends by using technology. We’ll get through this together.
For more information, visit www.yavapai.us/chs.
