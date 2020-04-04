Rants & Raves: April 5, 2020

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

I am so tired of the whining by organizations complaining about the conditions for detained illegals, conditions they created by breaking our laws. Enhance social distancing by deporting all of them … American citizens first!

Thank you to the Prescott Library staff for providing the curbside service as long as they did! It was a great service while it lasted!

What would Sigmund Freud say about our behavior in the toilet paper aisle? If we just bought what we needed, we would all be okay!

Stop requesting writers be removed from the Courier. Who is forcing you to read columnists you disagree with? Choose to live unaffected by opinions you don’t like. The rest of us like to hear a different point of view.

RE: Latest Courier poll: “Is the threat of COVID-19 being overblown by mainstream media and politicians?” The real question is: Is the threat of COVID-19 being politically exploited by mainstream media and left-wing politicians? Yes!

During the ’70s gas shortage, cars were served according to license numbers – odds and evens on alternate days. Perhaps grocery and other key suppliers could benefit from a similar system tied to driver’s licenses or birthdays?

What part of “Stay at Home” is hard to understand? The vehicle traffic in Prescott shows a disregard for the warnings.

9.96 million people have been put out of work the last two weeks with total shutdown. Maybe, start with “stay in place” for the most vulnerable and incrementally go from there?

I work at a local market. Everyday it’s packed, especially with older folks, sometimes the same folks shopping. There are children running around the store touching and handling everything. I even saw a children shopping with both parents. Stay home.

COVID-19 pandemic warrants hitting the pause button on construction of the new jail. The timing of the county supervisors’ vote to proceed with the $65M bond for the jail is irresponsible and reckless given the economic devastation already upon us.

So glad we still have the perspective that our newspaper provides in these difficult times. It seems absurd though that identifying even by town where virus cases exist is considered a violation of patient privacy. We need to know.

Display your flags, Americans! Since we’ve declared a war on the coronavirus, and this country is the battlefield, it’s customary to carry the flag into battle. Raise your flags, show pride in your country!

HIPAA interpretation is wrong, AG Brnovich is right. We need to know where COVID-19 positive cases have been and when, but without personal information. If we were there too, we could take precautions like wearing a mask = reduced spread!

It does not matter where the COVID-19 cases are exactly, please assume it is in your neighborhood/everywhere.

Whatever company resurfaced Gail Gardner should return the cost to the city, lose their license or resurface at no cost. It is absolutely the worst repaving I have ever seen. They should be ashamed, it was better before.

For those who don’t really need the federal assistance check coming very soon, please, please, please donate it to someone in need. There are so many (young and old) who will need way more than that! No fault of theirs.

Thank you to the entities that are using Zoom video conferencing. And thank you to the internet service providers who have helped my two daughters and I Zoom in to our classes/meetings all at the same time.

