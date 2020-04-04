OFFERS
Police: YRMC employee arrested for stealing supplies

According to Prescott Police Department officials, 49-year-old Prescott resident Keith Brown admitted to stealing gloves, hand sanitizer, surgical scrubs, wash cloths, paper towels, masks, bleach cleaner, an automatic hand sanitizer machine and toilet paper from the hospital over a three-week period. (Prescott PD/Courtesy)

By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: April 4, 2020 6:08 p.m.

A housekeeping employee at Yavapai Regional Medical Center was arrested Friday on charges of stealing various protective equipment and housekeeping supplies from the hospital, according to a release.

According to Prescott Police Department officials, 49-year-old Prescott resident Keith Brown admitted to stealing gloves, hand sanitizer, surgical scrubs, wash cloths, paper towels, masks, bleach cleaner, an automatic hand sanitizer machine and toilet paper from the hospital over a three-week period.

A shelf of supplies that was allegedly stolen by 49-year-old Prescott resident Keith Brown, a YRMC employee. He admitted to stealing gloves, hand sanitizer, surgical scrubs, wash cloths, paper towels, masks, bleach cleaner, an automatic hand sanitizer machine and toilet paper from the hospital over a three-week period. (Prescott PD/Courtesy)

The items recovered from Brown’s vehicle and residence have an total estimated value of $1,700.

Brown’s employment with YRMC has been terminated and he was booked into Yavapai County Jail on one count of felony theft and one count of fraud.

The Prescott Police Department is coordinating with the County Attorney’s Office and YRMC to return those much needed items to the hospital once they are determined safe for use.

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on social media @JesseBertel Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

