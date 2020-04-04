Police: YRMC employee arrested for stealing supplies
A housekeeping employee at Yavapai Regional Medical Center was arrested Friday on charges of stealing various protective equipment and housekeeping supplies from the hospital, according to a release.
According to Prescott Police Department officials, 49-year-old Prescott resident Keith Brown admitted to stealing gloves, hand sanitizer, surgical scrubs, wash cloths, paper towels, masks, bleach cleaner, an automatic hand sanitizer machine and toilet paper from the hospital over a three-week period.
The items recovered from Brown’s vehicle and residence have an total estimated value of $1,700.
Brown’s employment with YRMC has been terminated and he was booked into Yavapai County Jail on one count of felony theft and one count of fraud.
The Prescott Police Department is coordinating with the County Attorney’s Office and YRMC to return those much needed items to the hospital once they are determined safe for use.
Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on social media @JesseBertel Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- Update: 19 Yavapai County residents confirmed with COVID-19; every AZ county now showing cases
- Gov. Ducey orders AZ residents to stay home to slow spread of COVID-19
- Prescott Valley keeping COVID-19 precautions it put in place
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 30, 2020
- Prescott holds steady during Ducey's 'Stay-at-home' order
- Chino Valley reminder: Some services still ongoing
- Why are flags at half-staff today, March 30, 2020
- Embry-Riddle students react to order to vacate dorms
- WATCH: Teen wrestling champ stops kidnapping of children
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: