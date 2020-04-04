Piacenza: Mile markers in an American journey

Like most people, and especially in my younger years, I’ve generally focused on my own triumphs and tragedies, successes and failures, with national and worldwide events serving as a somewhat fuzzy backdrop.

As the star of my own movie, it’s taken a while to broaden my love and concern beyond my own family and friends. Fortunately, a combination of personal growth and inescapable realities have helped catalyze that change. Through my communal identity as a member of American society, some truly big events helped jolt me out of my self-absorption.

In the span of my lifetime, I’ve shared the national experience in numerous triumphs and tragedies. On the plus side there were things like the discovery of the Salk vaccine, the triumphal moon landing, spectacular Olympic wins and the Civil Rights Act, among many others.

There have also been mammoth burdens, harrowing events and trials by fire that in many cases were precursors to the winning moments. As a child, I remember taking the vaccine-infused sugar cube that would protect me against polio — too late for my neighbor’s grown son who walked with braces and one over-sized shoe to even up the length of his legs. I wasn’t subject to the panic that emptied public pools in the summertime and the specter of the iron lung, but I was aware of the lasting effects of the disease.

The moon landing had a phenomenal unifying effect, not only in the U.S. but around the world. Yet the seed of our common aspiration and ultimate triumph was planted by President Kennedy, whose assassination had also united us. It was unusual to hear the ding-dong sound of a public address system announcement in the middle of the day and it created a buzz in my sixth-grade classroom. But then we sat in silence as the loudspeaker announced the news and the teacher’s face went pale. Something outsized and tragic had happened that simultaneously dwarfed all of our lives.

Martin Luther King led the transformation of suffering and abuse into cries for dignity and justice that all of America could hear and at last pay heed to in the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Later, he would protest the Vietnam War. His assassination once again drew Americans together in disbelief. The war reached its peak that year, while I was in high school. As we gathered before dinner in the family room and watched TV, endless gray shades of battles scrolled across the TV screen, the wounded and killed not much older than my schoolmates (and disproportionately black).

During my college years, as the war was painfully rolling to a close, swimmer Mark Spitz became the idol of the American public after winning a phenomenal seven gold medals. In our Olympic athletes, a mixture of discipline and audacity seemed to echo the essence of being an American. Yet that same year, the Munich Olympics would go down in history not in the category of triumph, but tragedy. One of the first international terrorist acts resulted in the massacre of the Israeli athletes. The open and festive Olympic atmosphere would be forever altered by security concerns and restrictions.

The fall of the World Trade Center Towers made the hearts of Americans shudder and grieve as one. The remarkable accomplishments of the Hubble Telescope, Mars Rover and International Space Station make them swell with awe and pride.

The routes of our individual lives are unique and separate in many ways — yet they are all marked by the signposts, good or ill, of our common American experience.