Obituary Notice: Harry A. Freerksen
Originally Published: April 4, 2020 5:43 p.m.
Harry A. Freerksen, age 76, was born on May 7, 1943 in George, Iowa and passed away on March 13, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. Final funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
