Obituary: Nikki Flock Krause

Nikki Flock Krause unexpectedly passed away on March 24, 2020 surrounded by her daughters and granddaughter at the Thunderbird Palliative Care Unit in Glendale Arizona. She had a fall that resulted in a subdural hematoma that led to her passing. Nikki, born Carole Nichola Flock on November 26, 1937 in Aurora, Illinois to Robert William Flock and Virginia Clucas Flock is survived by sister, Suzanne Flock McGinn; daughters, Martha Hine Cope and Melonai Leighland; stepsons, Brent and Jeff Hine and stepdaughter, Denise Shocklee; grandchildren, Ryan and Riley Cope, Jeanna Hine, Brigid and Graham Shocklee; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins, Gayle Harper and David, Craig and Mark Williams and their families. Nikki graduated from Sterling Township High School then attended Grinnell College and Northern Illinois University. She enjoyed a long career as a flight attendant with United Airlines and moved from Denver Colorado to Prescott Arizona upon retirement. Following her divorces from Buford H. Hine and Alan Krause, she continued to live a full life staying actively involved with her family, as well as multiple organizations including Unity Church of Prescott, the Denver and Phoenix chapters of Clipped Wings (Retired and current United Airlines Flight attendants), Prescott Tall Pines Chapter of Retired United Airlines Employees Association, Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Prescott Ambassadors, Republican Women of Prescott and The 99’s (Women’s Pilot organization). She was also active in the Tri-City Singles Organization, a member of the Red Hat society, a member of the Prescott Computer Society and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, where she served on both Governing Boards. She also helped to create and organize Pinon Oaks Folks and was a dedicated volunteer in this neighborhood community organization. Nikki loved to travel and be with friends and family. She fervently lived life to the fullest and will be remembered for her vibrant smile and personality. She will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of her life will take place when large social gatherings are permitted again.

Information provided by survivors.