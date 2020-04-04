Obituary: James Nelson Whitbey

James Nelson Whitbey went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 12, 2020. He was born in Dardanelle, Arkansas on June 18, 1932 to William Perry and Melcie Ozelle Whitbey. Jim left the Whitbey family farm in Pascola Missouri on March 12, 1952 to serve his country in the United States Army. He completed two tours of duty in Korea and was honorably discharged on December 1, 1953. He then served in the National Guard. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, the United Nations Service Medal and a Combat Infantry Badge. After serving in the Army, he attended Bakersfield Junior College. He then began a career in the automotive industry. Upon moving to Prescott he was service manager for Gaskill Motor Company and other car dealerships over the years. He met and married Jane Grace in Prescott. During their 57 years of marriage they enjoyed raising their daughter, traveling and fishing with the grandchildren. The memories with their family and friends were most important to them. He is survived by his wife Jane; daughter, Priscilla Rentschler (John); grandsons, Caleb Rentschler (Jenny) and Cory Rentschler (Roxanne); granddaughter, Vanessa Rentschler; great-grandchildren, Bailey and John Wayne and his sister, Sue Teel (Steve) of Kalispell, Montana. Jim and Jane were active for many years with Christian youth groups when they lived in Wickenburg, Arizona. He was an active reserve member of the Highway Patrol for several years in Wickenburg. In lieu of flowers the family requests you do something kind for someone in need, donate to the Gideon Bibles International or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Due to current federal restrictions a family service will take place at a later date. Hampton Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

