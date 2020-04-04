OFFERS
April 04
Obituary: Donald Lee “Don” Howell. Lt. Col. USAF Ret.

Donald Lee “Don” Howell. Lt. Col. USAF Ret. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 4, 2020 5:50 p.m.

Donald Lee “Don” Howell. Lt. Col. USAF Ret. Donald Lee Howell, age 89, passed away on March 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lois of 54 years and his daughters, Donna (Kim) Bryan of Kansas and Wilma (David) Moore of Las Vegas, Nev., from his first marriage to Jean Sumner and 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Don graduated from Princeton High School in 1948 and attended Ottawa University before enlisting in the Army Air Force in June 1949. He attended Contract & Business Law classes, U.S. Air Force Command & Staff College and a National Security Seminar at the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. Near the end of his career, he was an Air Force Academy Liaison Officer until his retirement, October 1990, with 41 years of service. He also worked U.S. Navy and Air Force (Civil Service) October 1952 – July 1961 retiring in December 1977 with 25 years of service. Don Loved his family, hobbies, and phone calls from family and friends. He and Lois traveled the United States in the summers and falls each year and were able to travel to all 50 states and state capitols. They especially enjoyed Alaska, Montana and Idaho. Don and Lois retired to Prescott in June, 1994 and built a home in Yavapai Hills. They loved Prescott and found Prescott while on their honeymoon in December of 1965 on their way to Phoenix. Service for family and friends, with double Military Honors will be held on June 18, 2021 at the Prescott National Cemetery during the Howell Family Reunion. Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

