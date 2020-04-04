Obituary: Dale B Heath, Lt. Col, Ret.
Dale B Heath, Lt. Col, Ret. January 9, - March 10, 2020 “He was the finest person I ever met. Anyone who met Dale would agree. That along with a wicked sense of humor and a dedicated duty to his family and country made Dale remarkable in so many ways.” Dale was born January 9, 1943 to Irma and F. Clifford Heath. He attended Fulton High School and Carson Long Military Academy. Dale joined the Air Force upon graduation from Drake University. The highlights of his USAF career were serving as a General’s Aide to two generals, Wing Executive Officer, Inspector General and Chief of Protocol to all Pacific Air Forces. Dale traveled across the globe with the Air Force stationed at bases in Florida, Delaware, Turkey, California, Arizona and Hawaii. Dale’s second career was as a stockbroker/money manager with First Allied Securities. He also taught investing as an adjunct community college professor. Dale leaves behind a wife of 46 years, Robin R. Heath, son, Lee H. Heath, sister, Marcia H. Lee, brother-in-law, Vernon L. Lee, nieces and nephews, Amy, John, Jenna and Jessica Wagenblatt and Tim, Kim, Aidan and Evan Lee.
Information provided by survivors.
