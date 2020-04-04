Obituary: Brad Campbell

My name is Brad Campbell and I died of cancer at the age of 70 on March 30, 2020. I was born in Torrance, California on March 19, 1950, moved to Prescott when I was 10 and other than a brief period of living and working in Phoenix, I considered Prescott my home town. I graduated from Prescott High in 1968, but I think most people will remember me from the T-Shirt Plus store I co-owned with my mother; screen printing and selling T-Shirts for many years. There were a few accomplishments along the way but none note-worthy of mentioning except maybe one - when I was a member of the Prescott Sunrise Lions Club and I was honored with the Melvin Jones Fellowship award. At the time I thought it was special, but now years later I believe my greatest accomplishments are marrying my wife, Debbie 40 years ago, raising three wonderful kids, Tory, Leah and Julie, and coming to faith in Christ as the most important accomplishments of my life. I’m just a simple guy that enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. I have a great love for my family and friends. I strived to do things the right way; sometimes succeeded, yet failed more often than I care to admit. I loved people; always tried to be nice to everyone giving them my time and attention even when it made me late to that next appt. I loved poetry, painting, watching an Eagle nest with its young, and catching the sun rise or set all from my backyard or a hiking trail. My best times were spent with my kids surrounding me on family trips, holiday weekends and hiking the Grand Canyon. Gardening in my backyard or a cozy fire on a cold snowy day with Debbie beside me are top on the list of my favorite places to be. And when it’s all said and done, I had enough grilled cheese sandwiches and one to many bologna and butter sandwiches. If you want to remember me, then get outside, plant a tree, take a hike with that special person, take your child or grandchild by the hand, teach them to skip a rock across the lake, stop to smell the chocolate and vanilla of a pine tree or search the clouds in the sky seeking animal shapes. Smile across the fence and introduce yourself to your neighbor or spend time with the elderly always seeking out those who are in need. I don’t really have any regrets except for leaving behind all these amazing people; my wife, Debbie, three children, Richard Tory Campbell (Heather), Leah Rene Castle (Brandon) and Julia Ashley Sowers (Aaron); seven grandchildren, Braiden, Willow, Kaylene, Makenna, Grant, and twins, June and Ellie; my mom, Retta Sherwood and brother, Richard Campbell. I was preceded in death by my sister, Christi Hume, father, Lee Campbell and my grandson, Noah and look forward to a joyful reunion in Heaven with both family and friends. I’m so grateful to everyone that cared and prayed for me during my illness and a special thank you to my Hospice care team and church, Canyon Bible Church of Prescott. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. For more information, the family has setup a memorial website at: https://everloved.com/life-of/brad-campbell/.

