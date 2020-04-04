OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, April 04
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Brad Campbell

Brad Campbell. (Courtesy)

Brad Campbell. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 4, 2020 5:47 p.m.

My name is Brad Campbell and I died of cancer at the age of 70 on March 30, 2020. I was born in Torrance, California on March 19, 1950, moved to Prescott when I was 10 and other than a brief period of living and working in Phoenix, I considered Prescott my home town. I graduated from Prescott High in 1968, but I think most people will remember me from the T-Shirt Plus store I co-owned with my mother; screen printing and selling T-Shirts for many years. There were a few accomplishments along the way but none note-worthy of mentioning except maybe one - when I was a member of the Prescott Sunrise Lions Club and I was honored with the Melvin Jones Fellowship award. At the time I thought it was special, but now years later I believe my greatest accomplishments are marrying my wife, Debbie 40 years ago, raising three wonderful kids, Tory, Leah and Julie, and coming to faith in Christ as the most important accomplishments of my life. I’m just a simple guy that enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. I have a great love for my family and friends. I strived to do things the right way; sometimes succeeded, yet failed more often than I care to admit. I loved people; always tried to be nice to everyone giving them my time and attention even when it made me late to that next appt. I loved poetry, painting, watching an Eagle nest with its young, and catching the sun rise or set all from my backyard or a hiking trail. My best times were spent with my kids surrounding me on family trips, holiday weekends and hiking the Grand Canyon. Gardening in my backyard or a cozy fire on a cold snowy day with Debbie beside me are top on the list of my favorite places to be. And when it’s all said and done, I had enough grilled cheese sandwiches and one to many bologna and butter sandwiches. If you want to remember me, then get outside, plant a tree, take a hike with that special person, take your child or grandchild by the hand, teach them to skip a rock across the lake, stop to smell the chocolate and vanilla of a pine tree or search the clouds in the sky seeking animal shapes. Smile across the fence and introduce yourself to your neighbor or spend time with the elderly always seeking out those who are in need. I don’t really have any regrets except for leaving behind all these amazing people; my wife, Debbie, three children, Richard Tory Campbell (Heather), Leah Rene Castle (Brandon) and Julia Ashley Sowers (Aaron); seven grandchildren, Braiden, Willow, Kaylene, Makenna, Grant, and twins, June and Ellie; my mom, Retta Sherwood and brother, Richard Campbell. I was preceded in death by my sister, Christi Hume, father, Lee Campbell and my grandson, Noah and look forward to a joyful reunion in Heaven with both family and friends. I’m so grateful to everyone that cared and prayed for me during my illness and a special thank you to my Hospice care team and church, Canyon Bible Church of Prescott. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. For more information, the family has setup a memorial website at: https://everloved.com/life-of/brad-campbell/.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Rodeo 2000 is finally over – Yeeeee Hawwwww!
Women's History Month: No turning back for biker, hiker
‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ Glen Campbell dies
Go take a hike!
Letter to the editor: Hunters on trails

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries