Adoption spotlight April 5, 2020: Jamie and Lilla

Jamie and Lilla are in today's Adoption Spotlight. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 4, 2020 5:53 p.m.

Jamie and Lilla

Jamie is a fun, playful and creative child who loves puzzles and doing arts and crafts projects. Jamie’s ideal day would be playing outside and spending time with her sister and the family that she is a part of.

Lilla would describe herself as an artistic, kind and creative teenage girl. Lilla enjoys playing the guitar, drawing and making bracelets. Family is very important to Lilla and she prides herself on being a good big sister.

Get to know Jamie, Lilla and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

