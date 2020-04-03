OFFERS
Yavapai County has 41 cases of COVID-19, Health Services reports

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 3, 2020 10:18 a.m.

Yavapai County now has 41 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed, as of a 10 a.m. April 3 report from Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Those include 27 residents in the Quad Cities, 13 in the Verde Valley area, and 1 unknown affected, according to Terri Farneti, public health coordinator with Health Services.

The cases range from 13 in seniors 65 and older; 25 adults (18-64); and three minors. They include 19 men and 22 women.

Health Services has declined to divulge where exactly, such as city or hometown, the cases are - citing health privacy laws (HIPAA).

Health Services Director Leslie Horton and County Attorney Sheila Polk have reviewed the HIPAA guidelines regarding protected information during an outbreak and have determined it is inappropriate to give out specific location information.

"It is important to know there is widespread exposure to COVID-19 and all residents of Yavapai County should assume the virus is present in their community and take precautions," according to a news release.

photo

Across Arizona, there have been 1,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths reported.

To date, 24,673 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19. In Yavapai County, 762 residents have been tested, with 727 tests being negative.

Health Services has more data than the Arizona Department of Health Services, the news release states, with cases reported after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Additionally:

• If you missed the Governor’s Town Hall Thursday night, click HERE for the story and videos.

• YCCHS is limiting immunization appointments except for infants or anyone needing a respiratory vaccine. The appointment line is 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients – call 928-771-3138.

• The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank is 928-442-5103.

• YCCHS asks all Yavapai County residents to comply with the Governor’s Executive Order to stay home except for essential services to protect yourself, your families, friends and neighbors from COVID-19.

TOWN HALL

The City of Prescott is hosting a Small Business Virtual Town Hall today, April 3, at 1 p.m.

Mayor Greg Mengarelli will host the "Town Hall Meeting” for Prescott’s small business owners from 1 to 2:30 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will give local business owners the opportunity to receive updates from representatives of local government, the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center, Northern Arizona Council of Governments, and the Prescott Chamber of Commerce.

Participants can ask questions regarding the Governor’s Executive Orders. Visit www.prescott.az-gov/city-management/communications/covid-19 for the details.

CRISIS HOTLINES

• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

• National Substance Use and Disorder Issues Referral and Treatment Hotline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

For up-to-date information, visit www.yavapai.us/chs.

