Popular Sedona hiking spots closed for lack of distancing

In this 2018 photo a visitor hikes the Huckaby Trail on the way to Oak Creek in the Coconino National Forest in Sedona. (Joseph Gedeon/AP, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 3, 2020 11:42 a.m.

SEDONA — The Coconino National Forest is closing popular hiking trails and day-sites among the scenic red rocks of Sedona because of a large numbers of hikers and a failure to practice social distancing.

Sites to be closed indefinitely this weekend include the Bell Rock, Cathedral Rock and Courthouse Vista trailheads, and the Beaver Creek day-use site, forest officials announced Thursday.

The closures were made in coordination with Sedona and Verde Valley officials concerned about the possible effect on local health and emergency services, the forest said.

“We realize these popular destinations in Sedona are places people rejuvenate by getting outside and experiencing the beauty this area has to offer,” Red Rock District ranger Amy Tinderholt said. “However, the unfortunate reality at these locations during this pandemic has been continued high use, causing crowds to form and people lining up just to hike or get to the end of the trail."

People wanting to visit Sedona “should stay home and reschedule for another time," Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty said Tuesday in a statement. “We cannot afford to risk the capacity of our local hospitals or the lives of our healthcare workers and vulnerable citizens because people want to take a vacation.".

The forest said it will issue citations to anyone who ignores the closures.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix City Council on Thursday voted down a measure that would have closed trails in the city's parks.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported another nine virus-related deaths Friday, bringing the total to 41. The number of cases statewide is now 1,769.

On the Navajo Nation, tribal President Jonathan Nez said anyone found violating a reservation-wide curfew could be fined.

For most people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday defended his handling of the crisis amid criticism that he moved slowly to close businesses, shutter schools and restrict public gatherings to limit person-to-person spread of the virus.

“I’m looking at the facts in Arizona. I'm not in competition with any other governor in the country,” Ducey said during a one-hour town hall broadcast on more than 60 television and radio stations statewide.

Ducey has faced mounting criticism for his broad list of “essential services” — including golf courses — that can remain open despite his stay-at-home order that took effect Tuesday.

He said he's not recommending that people wear non-medical masks when out and about, as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti did this week.

“If there's federal guidance to wear masks, we’ll put that out there,” Ducey said. “Right now these masks should be reserved for the doctors and the nurses and the medical first responders on the front line.”

