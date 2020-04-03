National Guard warns of false COVID-19 information being circulated on social media

The U.S. National Guard took measures to combat false information being shared on social media Friday morning, April 3.



A flier designed to mimic the official branding of the National Guard stated that a nation-wide quarantine was set to take place in the next 72 hours and that the Department of Homeland Security was preparing to mobilize National Guard troops and first responders to enforce the lockdown.

“The flier you see here has been circulated across our nation and is categorically false,” the Arizona National Guard stated on their Facebook page. “To begin, the Department of Homeland Security does not have the authority to mobilize the National Guard as described in the graphic. Additionally, there is no discussion of a nation-wide quarantine.”

The National Guard consists of reserve soldiers who are under the control of state governors. They can serve in a wide variety of ways, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve been focused in Arizona on supporting community-based testing sites, creating additional medical capacity and providing logistical support to include transportation and distribution of medical supplies and food, according to the Arizona National Guard.

During the COVID-19 Town Hall on Thursday, April 2, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey specifically talked about some of the ways he is using the National Guard during this crisis.

“The National Guard is doing incredible things,” Ducey said. “They shored up our supply chain inside our grocery stores that have been so depleted. Just recently they took Black Hawk helicopters up to Navajo nation to deal with the outbreak that happened there.”

When asked if he would use troops to enforce his state-wide emergency orders, he said he did not.

“That is not the role of the National Guard unless there is a riot or social unrest,” Ducey said. “These are issues our law enforcement people are more than capable of handling.”

Local law enforcement have been active in warning the public about scams related to COVID-19, and consider the purposeful spread of false information to be similar in nature.

“Social media is especially suspect unless the site is a verified and a valid source,” said Dwight D’Evelyn, a public information officer with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. “Many of the rumors have been spread by those sharing posts from unqualified persons who are merely trying to gain attention for themselves. Be wary and wise.”

