Habitat for Humanity seeks donations during coronavirus pandemic

Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity, which serves low-income families in the Quad Cities, is asking the community for donations as residents continue to confront the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Items of the greatest need include:

• Lysol, bleach or another disinfectant;

• Paper towels;

• Children’s toys, crafts and/or books; and,

• Non-perishable food items.

To donate, call Alyce Ayers, Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity’s director of community relations, at 928-899-3343 or send an email to aayers@prescottareahabitat.org.

Information provided by Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity via Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce.