Cottonwood hospital currently treating 3 in-house COVID-19 patients

On Thursday, April 2, Northern Arizona Healthcare announced that its COVID-19 specimen collection site at Verde Valley Medical Center would be closed on Friday, April 3, and would be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays beginning April 6. (Vyto Starinskas/VVN)

On Thursday, April 2, Northern Arizona Healthcare announced that its COVID-19 specimen collection site at Verde Valley Medical Center would be closed on Friday, April 3, and would be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays beginning April 6. (Vyto Starinskas/VVN)

BILL HELM, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: April 3, 2020 11:57 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — As of 8:40 a.m. Thursday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood has three in-house COVID-19 patients who have tested positive, with another seven tests pending.

During an online media briefing Thursday, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s leadership team announced that NAH will update its website daily with COVID-19 resources and information. The website is nahealth.com.

Derek Feuquay, chief medical officer for Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Flagstaff Medical Center, was part of the leadership team to offer its transparency to the general public.

“We have no reason to not share information,” Feuquay said. “It’s in our interest to be transparent with the public. We’re going to do that, we’re going to do that responsibly.”

Thursday morning, Northern Arizona Healthcare announced that Verde Valley Medical Center will collect COVID-19 specimens from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays beginning April 6. Collections can continue at Immediate Care in Camp Verde when the VVMC collection site is closed.

The Cottonwood and Camp Verde specimen collection sites are operated under a referral-only policy, which means a written physician or provider order from either an in-person consult or a telemedicine encounter is required.

Anyone without a primary care provider should call Camp Verde Immediate Care at 928-639-5555.

Although Northern Arizona Healthcare is not running out of testing materials, chief quality officer, and Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Hospitalist Medical Director John Mougin said that NAH “may not have enough testing materials at some point.”

For anyone who believes they may have the coronavirus, “don’t stay at home and let your condition get way, way worse,” said Josh Tinkle, chief administrative officer for Flagstaff Medical Center. “Please seek care if you need it.”

SYMPTOMS

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s COVID-19 resources offer information about testing centers and locations, what patients need to know, outpatient visits, visitor guidelines, as well as information for older patients and high-risk patients.

Symptoms for COVID-19 – also known as the coronavirus – include cough, fever, tiredness and difficulty breathing.

If you have one of these symptoms or you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s website recommends you call your doctor’s office or the NAH Coronavirus Hotline at 928-773-2301 or 833-708-0894 before you visit a doctor’s office or an urgent care location.

Anyone with difficulty breathing should call 9-1-1 before seeking treatment.

While “older people have a higher mortality rate,” John Mougin, chief quality officer for Northern Arizona Healthcare Administration said that younger people “can get the coronavirus, and can transfer it to people who are vulnerable.”

Thursday’s online presentation, said Trista MacVittie, chief experience and communication officer with Northern Arizona Healthcare, was the “first media briefing.”

“We’ll be hosting more of these,” she said.

The Verde Independent is a sister publication of The Daily Courier in Cottonwood.

