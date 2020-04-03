Church News: Week of April 4, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be published as space allows; there is no need to resubmit each week if your entry has not changed. Thank you. Please check with the church of your choice; some have shifted to online-only sermons and services due to the COVID-19 virus threats. Not all have contacted the Courier with updates.

Sunday worship at Prescott Community Church is being live-streamed each Sunday in April at 10:30 a.m. You are invited to tune in from your computer, tablet or smartphone and watch the service by clicking on the link that appears on the home page of the church website: pccaz.org.

You can worship electronically with Trinity Lutheran at http://tlcpv.360unite.com for Wednesday/Sunday services with your family. We believe our Lord wants us to show our

love and concern for our community’s health and well-being by protecting it during this crisis. We’re PRAYING for you Prescott Valley!

Prescott Nazarene Church worship will be live streaming Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at www.prescottnazarene.com. Log-on as well and join Pastor Ira Brown every Wednesday at 2 p.m. for a mid-week devotional and update, during the COVID-19 crisis. You can also follow us on Facebook for most current information.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ Meditation at 10, followed by Service at 10:30 featuring inspiring local musicians. CSL Prescott, 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org. 928-778-1602.

Unity of Prescott’s public Sunday services are suspended at this time. A recording of the Sunday service is available on our website, unityprescott.org. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. How do we accompany our families, friends and the Earth through this difficult time? The writings of Etty Hillesum, a Jew living in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam, are a source of wisdom in the face of devastating challenges.

Shabbat HaGadol, Parasha Tzav – Heralding the observance of Pesach. Buying Chometz if you want to sell. Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, is making a list of online Seder options. Torah discussion April 4: infrastructure needs fighting plagues. All discussions are now by phone, online, email, and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

The American Lutheran Church contemporary worship team’s “Easter in the Park” slated for April 12 has been canceled.

Christian Science Society — In-person church services and Sunday School are suspended through April 26. Sunday 10 a.m. and Wednesday 1 p.m. services available via telephone conference call. Join us by dialing 1-978-990-5000, access code 128167#. Reading Room open Thursdays 10 to noon. 928-445-1710.

Heights Church’s doors are still open… virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church Online at heightschurch.com, click “JOIN US LIVE” – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and re-broadcast at 6 p.m.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church is worshiping online at http://www.emmanuellutheranpv.org, just follow the links. Please join us for Wednesday and Sunday services.

First Congregational Church, 2016 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is canceling Sunday worship until further notice due to the coronavirus. Videos of the worship service will be available on the website: www.fccprescott.org (928-445-4555).

Prescott United Methodist Church, Looking Back: Moving Forward, Celebrating 150 Years in Prescott. 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. For information, call 928-778-1950.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, has suspended all worship services and ministries/meetings until May 10. Become familiar with their website, www.americanlutheran.net.

Prescott Creation Society’s spring Bible-based tour of the Grand Canyon, led by Russ Miller, www.creationministries.org, for April 18 has been canceled. For information, call 928-771-1218.