OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, April 03
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Church News: Week of April 4, 2020

Originally Published: April 3, 2020 7:47 p.m.

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be published as space allows; there is no need to resubmit each week if your entry has not changed. Thank you. Please check with the church of your choice; some have shifted to online-only sermons and services due to the COVID-19 virus threats. Not all have contacted the Courier with updates.

Sunday worship at Prescott Community Church is being live-streamed each Sunday in April at 10:30 a.m. You are invited to tune in from your computer, tablet or smartphone and watch the service by clicking on the link that appears on the home page of the church website: pccaz.org.

You can worship electronically with Trinity Lutheran at http://tlcpv.360unite.com for Wednesday/Sunday services with your family. We believe our Lord wants us to show our

love and concern for our community’s health and well-being by protecting it during this crisis. We’re PRAYING for you Prescott Valley!

Prescott Nazarene Church worship will be live streaming Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at www.prescottnazarene.com. Log-on as well and join Pastor Ira Brown every Wednesday at 2 p.m. for a mid-week devotional and update, during the COVID-19 crisis. You can also follow us on Facebook for most current information.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ Meditation at 10, followed by Service at 10:30 featuring inspiring local musicians. CSL Prescott, 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org. 928-778-1602.

Unity of Prescott’s public Sunday services are suspended at this time. A recording of the Sunday service is available on our website, unityprescott.org. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. How do we accompany our families, friends and the Earth through this difficult time? The writings of Etty Hillesum, a Jew living in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam, are a source of wisdom in the face of devastating challenges.

Shabbat HaGadol, Parasha Tzav – Heralding the observance of Pesach. Buying Chometz if you want to sell. Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, is making a list of online Seder options. Torah discussion April 4: infrastructure needs fighting plagues. All discussions are now by phone, online, email, and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

The American Lutheran Church contemporary worship team’s “Easter in the Park” slated for April 12 has been canceled.

Christian Science Society — In-person church services and Sunday School are suspended through April 26. Sunday 10 a.m. and Wednesday 1 p.m. services available via telephone conference call. Join us by dialing 1-978-990-5000, access code 128167#. Reading Room open Thursdays 10 to noon. 928-445-1710.

Heights Church’s doors are still open… virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church Online at heightschurch.com, click “JOIN US LIVE” – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and re-broadcast at 6 p.m.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church is worshiping online at http://www.emmanuellutheranpv.org, just follow the links. Please join us for Wednesday and Sunday services.

First Congregational Church, 2016 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is canceling Sunday worship until further notice due to the coronavirus. Videos of the worship service will be available on the website: www.fccprescott.org (928-445-4555).

Prescott United Methodist Church, Looking Back: Moving Forward, Celebrating 150 Years in Prescott. 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. For information, call 928-778-1950.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, has suspended all worship services and ministries/meetings until May 10. Become familiar with their website, www.americanlutheran.net. 

Prescott Creation Society’s spring Bible-based tour of the Grand Canyon, led by Russ Miller, www.creationministries.org, for April 18 has been canceled. For information, call 928-771-1218.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Church News: Week of March 21, 2020
Church News: Week of April 6, 2019
Church News: Week of April 13, 2019
Church News: Week of March 14, 2020
Church News: Week of Feb. 29, 2020
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries