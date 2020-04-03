Adoption spotlight April 4, 2020: Angelica

Angelica

Angelica is known as a social butterfly, her ideal day would be to sleep in, spend time with friends and to travel the world (San Francisco and Paris are on her “must-see” lists). Angelica’s favorite food is carne asada fries and she hopes to one day share this dish with a family that will cherish and love her. Get to know Angelica and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.