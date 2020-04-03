Abused dogs now safe at Yavapai Humane Society, police said
Three dogs that were allegedly abused by a man in Chino Valley on Monday, March 30, are now safe and sound at the Yavapai Human Society.
One of the dogs was found locked in a van without food and water, and the other two were found vomiting after allegedly being injured by Bryan Ellis, 34.
Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) arrested Ellis after several witnesses said they saw him commit the abuse, according to a YCSO news release. He was also arrested for returning to a property in Chino Valley in violation of his conditions of release from a recent jail stay.
At the time of the alleged abuse, one of the dogs, a white Pitbull named Ruckus, couldn’t be found. Ruckus was later located and joined the other two dogs at the humane society.
All three dogs are doing well after undergoing medical evaluation and treatment, the humane society stated on Facebook.
Ellis remains at the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde without the option of bond. He is facing charges of animal cruelty and judicial process violation.
