OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, April 03
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Abused dogs now safe at Yavapai Humane Society, police said

A white Pitbull named Ruckus is safe and sound at the Yavapai Humane Society after allegedly being abused by a man in Chino Valley on March 30, 2020. (Yavapai Humane Society)

A white Pitbull named Ruckus is safe and sound at the Yavapai Humane Society after allegedly being abused by a man in Chino Valley on March 30, 2020. (Yavapai Humane Society)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: April 3, 2020 noon

Three dogs that were allegedly abused by a man in Chino Valley on Monday, March 30, are now safe and sound at the Yavapai Human Society.

One of the dogs was found locked in a van without food and water, and the other two were found vomiting after allegedly being injured by Bryan Ellis, 34.

Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) arrested Ellis after several witnesses said they saw him commit the abuse, according to a YCSO news release. He was also arrested for returning to a property in Chino Valley in violation of his conditions of release from a recent jail stay.

At the time of the alleged abuse, one of the dogs, a white Pitbull named Ruckus, couldn’t be found. Ruckus was later located and joined the other two dogs at the humane society.

All three dogs are doing well after undergoing medical evaluation and treatment, the humane society stated on Facebook.

Ellis remains at the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde without the option of bond. He is facing charges of animal cruelty and judicial process violation.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Witnesses report animal abuse in Chino Valley; police locate, arrest suspect
Wilhoit homicide suspect dies in hospital
Ash Fork man arrested; years of child sexual abuse alleged
Suspect arrested for abuse of 15-month-old Prescott child
Over 50 animals found in ‘cruel,’ ‘horrifying’ living conditions at Cordes Lakes home
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries