Yavapai County WIC still offering services over phone, online
Yavapai County WIC is pleased to announce that we are offering all services online or over the phone for both new and existing clients. Clients will be seen in the clinic on a case by case basis and by appointment only, according to a release.
WIC serves pregnant women, women who recently had a baby, are breastfeeding or have a child under the age of 5. WIC may be able to help if you had work hours cut or have been laid off.
Food and formula companies, stores, and those involved with food production confirm that there is not a food shortage; stores just need time to restock.
You may have to go to the store more than once to purchase all your WIC items. WIC benefits do not carry over to the next month so please use them early in the month. If your store is out of infant formula do not try to make homemade infant formula, as it is dangerous for your baby.
WIC is here to help and support you during these hard times, to schedule an appointment please call 928-771-3138.
For more information about WIC check out the website at www.azwic.gov.
Information provided by Yavapai County Health Services.
