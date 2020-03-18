Yavapai County up to 33 cases confirmed of COVID-19; Gov. Ducey to speak at town hall tonight

EDITOR'S NOTE: For more on Gov. Doug Ducey speaking at a town hall Thursday, April 2, please click here.

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 185 more cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the state’s total to 1,598 confirmed cases. In Yavapai County, 33 total cases have been confirmed, according to a release Thursday morning.

BY THE NUMBERS

There have been 1,598 confirmed cases in Arizona. Maricopa has 961 cases, Pima 237, Navajo 129, Coconino 114, Pinal 69, Apache 19, Yavapai 33, Graham two, Yuma 13, Mohave eight, La Paz two, Santa Cruz three, Cochise four, Gila two and Greenlee one.

There have been 32 deaths reported in Arizona. Recovery rate is unknown at this point.

A total of 619 residents have been tested in Yavapai County, with 585 tests being negative. We now have 33 cases in Yavapai County, 20 residents in the Quad-Cities, and 13 in the Verde Valley area have been affected; 13 seniors 65+, 19 adults 18-64; one minor; 17 males, 16 females.

This number of cases differs from the states, due to a duplicate reporting the epidemiologist found yesterday.

MASKS RE-EXAMINED

As many as 25% of people infected with COVID-19 may not show symptoms.

The virus can be carried on tiny respiratory droplets that fall as they are coughed or sneezed out. It may also be transmitted when we touch a contaminated surface and then touch our face.

The debate to reconsider the use of masks is currently under review between the White House and the CDC. Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has warned that we don’t want to take masks from the healthcare providers who are in a real and present danger of getting infected.

Stay tuned.

YCCHS asks all Yavapai County residents to comply with the governor’s executive order to stay home except for essential services to protect yourself, your families, friends and neighbors from COVID-19.

Even with mild symptoms, this virus is much worse than the flu for anyone. The most common symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are fever, tiredness, and dry cough, and in severe cases, difficulty breathing.

Governor’s COVID-19 Town Hall Meeting Tonight at 6:00 p.m.

TOWN HALL MEETING

The governor is scheduled to speak at a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 2. Those interested can watch the town hall meeting on dCourier.com or at https://youtu.be/YjmWnSk3Z_w.

It will be an hour-long conversation about the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic. There will be no live audience at the town hall. However, members of the public can submit "virtual questions" in advance through local television and radio stations across the state.

For up-to-date information, visit our website: www.yavapai.us/chs.

CONTACT

The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information.

The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.