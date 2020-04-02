Watch: 'Corona Virus Opera' video PSA produced by Prescott couple

A married musical duo from Prescott have produced a very different kind of video PSA during the COVID-19 pandemic. They call it, "Stay Home - Corona Virus Opera."

Jennifer Gail and her husband, David Castagner, operate One Story Creations in Prescott. They have been producing musicals in the area for more than two years.

"We wanted to share a fun yet informative video with all of our theater families to help lift their spirits," Gail said. "It's been hard to see all of the other wonderful shows and events around our town having to either cancel or postpone their events."

In the video, Gail and Castagner share their musical message using the theme song from "The Phantom of the Opera." In it, Gail sets the stage by warning people to take the virus seriously. Castagner initially plays the role of the complacent husband who thinks he's healthy and wise and doesn't need to worry about COVID-19, calling it nothing more than the flu. Gail eventually is able to convince him that he can save the lives of others by taking protective actions.

Gail graduated from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City studying musical theater, voice, acting, and dance extensively. Castagner attended McGill University in Montreal studying composition and is proficient in Bass, Guitar, Drums, and Musical Direction. Past productions they have presented include Annie, Aladdin, The Last Five Years, Beauty and The Beast Jr, Mary Poppins, I Do! I Do!, Twinderella, Do Wop Red Riding Hood, and most recently the musical adventure Wonderland with two local casts of 35 children in each.

"We were so lucky to have been able to perform as our shows were the first weekend in March, before everything started to get intense," Gail said.

To learn more about One Story Creations visit, onestorycreations.com, or find them on Facebook at, facebook.com/onestorycreations.