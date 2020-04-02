OFFERS
Prescott Public Library suspends curbside service starting April 3

Martha Baden, manager of public services at the Prescott Public Library, directs a car to a space in the library’s parking lot on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The city is suspending the curbside service effective Friday, April 3, 2020, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: April 2, 2020 7:19 p.m.

The curbside library service that distributed about 8,000 items to nearly 3,000 people over the past two weeks will be suspended Friday, April 3 at the Prescott Public Library.

“Due to ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Prescott Public Library remains closed to the public and will discontinue curbside service effective Friday, April 3 at 6 p.m. until further notice,” stated an April 2 news release from the city.

Library Director Roger Saft said the decision was based on the city’s desire to keep the public and its employees safe from the virus.

“This difficult decision was made out of concern for the safety and well-being of patrons and library staff,” the news release added. “We are deeply grateful for your ongoing support and hope that you will stay connected by continuing to explore the world from home with the library’s free online resources and telephone and email assistance.”

The city began the curbside service on March 20, after the library was closed to walk-in traffic because of the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Over the past two weeks, Saft said the service has attracted about 280 vehicles per day. During the curbside service, library staffers distributed books that had been placed on hold to patrons waiting in their vehicles.

By the end of the day Wednesday, April 1, the library had served 2,038 people, and Saft expected the total to be about 2,600 by the end of the day Friday.

Library staff will continue to offer assistance by phone and email Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., by calling 928-777-1526 or by email: ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov/.

In addition, online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Access to the library’s electronic books, videos and information resources are free with your library card,” the news release added. “Apply online by visiting http://prescottlibrary.info/onlineaccount.”

For materials currently checked out, the library advises:

• All book drops will be closed with the exception of the book drop in the library parking lot at the corner of Marina and Goodwin Streets.

• All due dates for items currently checked out will be extended until the library reopens.

• No fines will be assessed on materials checked out after February 21 and fines will not continue to accrue during this time.

• Items on hold will remain on hold until the library reopens.

Additional information on the ongoing COVID-19 situation is available by visiting the city’s website at: http://www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/communications/covid-19/.

“Thank you for your patience as we continue to monitor this situation and make decisions in the interest of keeping our community safe,” stated the news release.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

