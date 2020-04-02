Prescott-area nonprofits see more demand, require community support to meet needs

Meals on Wheels Prescott is still delivering meals to 275 homebound individuals in Prescott and Prescott Valley — the model just looks a little bit different.

The Yavapai County Food Bank is still giving out food boxes every week — they have simply adjusted the way they distribute.

Boys to Men Networking is still offering mentoring circles — the conversations are just as lively but the communication venue has changed.

These and many other nonprofits in the quad-city area remain committed to serving their clientele in the wake of the most serious health crisis in modern memory. They just have to be creative about how they do what they do and be willing to ask for financial support so they can continue to make it happen.

COMMUNITY CHARITY

“Your favorite nonprofits are struggling,” declared Prevent Child Abuse Arizona Executive Director Claire Louge. “We don’t know when we can get our next donations, or if federal funds are going to dry up. Operational costs are now being threatened. ... We empower professionals to help children. This has thrown a wrench in many of our events. We’re postponing all our in-person events and hope to go to a virtual platform, but we fear people won’t want to invest in professional development.”

In April, the agency will be offering weekly webinars on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. connected to national Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“We can’t forget prevention in times of crisis … Teddy bears are a wonderful donation, but right now we need to stay open. We need to keep families strong.”

Meals on Wheels Prescott Executive Director Bert Ijams said her agency is as busy as ever — they still get daily calls for new homebound clients and those who no longer wish to prepare one for themselves.

To continue to meet those needs amid precautions against the virus, Ijams said the agency is now offering what she calls “Hot Plus 5.” For homebound clients, this program enables home delivery of one hot meal once a week with an additional supply of five days’ worth of frozen and refrigerated foods. In addition, meal volunteers make daily contact calls to stay in touch with their homebound customers. If they have a need during the week, the volunteers relay that to staff so that they can deploy appropriate resources, she said.

The daily congregate meal has been shifted to a daily pick-up meal with the menu on the agency’s website: www.prescottmealsonwheels.com. The cost is $5 for registered and $6 for unregistered guests.

With dedicated staff, a core cadre of about 25 volunteers, and some unexpected donations — OneAZ Credit Union just awarded $2,000 grants to 100 different nonprofit agencies — Ijams is confident her agency will weather this storm. She wants the same for her fellow nonprofit agencies.

For more information • The Prescott and Prescott Valley chambers of commerce have listings for all area nonprofits — www.prescott.org and www.pvchamber.org. • The Arizona Department Revenue also keeps a listing of charitable organizations eligible for tax credit donations — www.azdor.gov. • April 7 is Arizona Gives Day, an online fundraising initiative to offer support for statewide nonprofits offered through First Bank.

EMERGENCY GRANTS

The United Way of Yavapai County is one that is stepping up to enable county nonprofits to get extra assistance beyond their normal grant funding cycles. The United Way every spring supports about 35 agencies through its normal grant funding cycle. The date for this year’s applications is April 8.

Executive Director Annette Olson announced this week the agency’s “COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.” Qualified agencies are eligible for up to a $5,000 grant to help provide key needs of food, housing, transportation and child care.

Many agencies are feeling a “pinch” because they depend on thrift store revenues for a portion of their financial budget and the pandemic has forced all to close for an indefinite period, Olson said. Working parents are struggling to find childcare services, she noted. So the United Way wanted to provide support to fill in some of those gaps, she said.

“This is so shocking, so sad, and so surreal,” Olson said.

STEPPING UP

Salvation Army Administrator Bob Burley said this week his agency is seeing a huge jump in need with its food box distribution. The agency has gone from providing about 15 boxes a week to 400 — offering boxes to some of the smaller quad-city communities — and so the need for supplies and foodstuffs has grown exponentially, he noted. On Wednesday, the agency held a food drive at its South Montezuma building and they received some 2,300 pounds of food in just four hours.

“We were amazed,” Burley said of the response that he hopes will continue through this crisis.

The Coalition for Compassion and Justice just went this week to a 24-7 shelter operation, temporarily halting its thrift stores and other support services to focus on providing that care to the city’s homeless.

People Who Care that depends on volunteers to provide transportation and support services for homebound seniors is coping with a double-whammy, an increase in requests for help and a reduction in seniors. Arizona Serve at Prescott College is deploying some students to assist.

Boys to Men Networking Administrator Larry Levenson said they have gone to virtual mentoring circles so as to stay connected with teens already struggling with home and life challenges. The numbers are substantially reduced now that schools have closed, but the goal is to continue to offer at least some support for Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain teens who have computer and Internet access. Prior to the COVID-19 coronavirus-imposed closings, Levenson said the group’s trained leaders operated 13 circles in seven schools.

“They want connection, that’s what they really want,” Levenson said of the groups that now have as many as 16 boys online at a time. “They are looking for adults who are not going to make them crazy to help sort out what this coronavirus thing means to them.”

Of course, as with all agencies at this time, Levenson said they are seeking grants and tax credit donations to sustain their operations. He said they have emailed just under 800 of their supporters. He said it takes about $4,200 a month to sustain the operations. If even half of the past donors were able to give $100, Levenson said that would be enough “juice” to keep things on an even keel.

And at the Yavapai County Food Bank, President Bob Wilson said they are doing what they can to meet a much higher demand while enforcing restrictions on how many people can come in at a time. The office is closed so people cannot now be income-qualified, but Wilson assured they will turn no one away during this emergency. Boxes are offered once a week as long as supplies last.

“We won’t let anyone go hungry,” he said. “This is when it all matters.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.