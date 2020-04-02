Obituary: James A. West
James A. West, Jim West, 82, passed away March 25, 2020. He was born in Prescott, Arizona to Alvin and Rosetta West on September 29, 1937 and raised on the A. West Ranch, 30 miles east of town.
He attended Humboldt School and graduated from Prescott Senior High School in 1955. Jim received a Bachelor’s degree from ASU and a Master’s degree from NAU, teaching for 24 years. He was an avid outdoorsman. After his teaching career, he worked for Arizona Wildlife Services for 13 years, serving in the capacity of a government trapper doing predator control. Jim is survived by his brother, Bill, son, Mike, daughter, Lori Gonzales and their families. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Powell and his sister, Rosetta Shesman.
Information provided by survivors.
