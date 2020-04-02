OFFERS
Letter: Transparency needed

Originally Published: April 2, 2020 7:04 p.m.

Transparency needed

Editor:

I was just reading an article in which a group of epidemiologists from around the world claim that this pandemic seems to be being transferred in clusters (family groups, senior care homes, work colleagues) more than in any other way.

They are not sure why that is the case, but that is what they are seeing. They say the key to a quicker containment is to identify those clusters, isolate them, and do immediate follow up with anyone who came in contact with individuals in those clusters.

Thus, it is essential that our leadership be open and honest as to who, what, where, when. I am not sure we have seen anything further regarding the “senior citizen” in Prescott who tested positive.

In order to make the identification of those potential clusters quickly, we not only need transparency, but we also need access to test kits that provide quick reliable results, together with a clear strategy for keeping the infected isolated and the community informed and safe.

It is not only misinformation and rumors but also the lack of concrete guidelines, actions and facts that are causing people to angst and panic. Godspeed to all.

M.E. Dunn

Prescott

