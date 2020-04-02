OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, April 02
Weather  63.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

First responders putting community first in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

Prescott Fire Department leadership stand outside of Bill’s Pizza in Prescott. The fire department has been purposely traveling to various eating establishments in the area to order takeout meals so as to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)

Prescott Fire Department leadership stand outside of Bill’s Pizza in Prescott. The fire department has been purposely traveling to various eating establishments in the area to order takeout meals so as to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: April 2, 2020 7:18 p.m.

In these trying and uncertain times, first responders have been brainstorming ways to stay in touch with the community despite the lack of face-to-face interaction everyone is normally accustomed to.

This effort has manifested in several ways, but much of it has been providing informational and entertaining content via social media.

The most active in this regard locally have been the Prescott Police Department.

On March 24, the department began posting live videos on their Facebook page every Tuesday and Thursday that mostly target children who are stuck at home.

Their first video featured one of the department’s K-9 officers reading a children’s book to her four-legged partner. In another video, Chief Debora Black and several officers demonstrated some exercises kids can do in the comfort of their living rooms.

The department then partnered with Prescott Fire Department and Life Line Ambulance to do a drive-by at Alta Vista Senior Living Community to say “Hi” to its residents on Wednesday, April 1. Emergency vehicles from each agency were slowly driven around the complex while the community’s residents watched and waved from outside and windows.

“We’re just trying to come up with stuff to kind of lighten the mood,” PPD spokesperson Lt. Jon Brambila said. “All we hear is negative stuff, so we’re trying to put a little bit of positive stuff out there while we have the opportunity.”

Prescott Fire Department has also been taking some steps of its own to show their support for the community.

Knowing how much small businesses are struggling to get by, the fire department has been purposely traveling to various eating establishments in the area to order takeout meals.

“Though a small gesture, we would like to ask that the rest of our community keep any open businesses in mind and continue to support them throughout these tough times,” said Scott Luedeman, a division chief with Prescott Fire Department.

In Prescott Valley, the police department has been primarily focused on ensuring accurate information is reaching the members of its community regarding the virus and its impact on the town.

“One particular example is there’s a large segment of our community that’s Spanish-speaking only,” PVPD Deputy Chief James Edelstein said. “We shared a lot of information with them in Spanish so that community can be well-informed as well to reduce some of their particular concerns.”

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

CDC answers common questions about COVID-19
Prescott Council aims to aid small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic
Fire department updates: Keep emergency exits open, CAFMA limits office access
Quad City police, firefighters, courts take measures to deter coronavirus
COVID-19 threat leads to procedural changes for Prescott Fire Department
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries