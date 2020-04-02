First responders putting community first in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

In these trying and uncertain times, first responders have been brainstorming ways to stay in touch with the community despite the lack of face-to-face interaction everyone is normally accustomed to.

This effort has manifested in several ways, but much of it has been providing informational and entertaining content via social media.

The most active in this regard locally have been the Prescott Police Department.

On March 24, the department began posting live videos on their Facebook page every Tuesday and Thursday that mostly target children who are stuck at home.

Their first video featured one of the department’s K-9 officers reading a children’s book to her four-legged partner. In another video, Chief Debora Black and several officers demonstrated some exercises kids can do in the comfort of their living rooms.



The department then partnered with Prescott Fire Department and Life Line Ambulance to do a drive-by at Alta Vista Senior Living Community to say “Hi” to its residents on Wednesday, April 1. Emergency vehicles from each agency were slowly driven around the complex while the community’s residents watched and waved from outside and windows.



“We’re just trying to come up with stuff to kind of lighten the mood,” PPD spokesperson Lt. Jon Brambila said. “All we hear is negative stuff, so we’re trying to put a little bit of positive stuff out there while we have the opportunity.”

Prescott Fire Department has also been taking some steps of its own to show their support for the community.

Knowing how much small businesses are struggling to get by, the fire department has been purposely traveling to various eating establishments in the area to order takeout meals.

“Though a small gesture, we would like to ask that the rest of our community keep any open businesses in mind and continue to support them throughout these tough times,” said Scott Luedeman, a division chief with Prescott Fire Department.

In Prescott Valley, the police department has been primarily focused on ensuring accurate information is reaching the members of its community regarding the virus and its impact on the town.

“One particular example is there’s a large segment of our community that’s Spanish-speaking only,” PVPD Deputy Chief James Edelstein said. “We shared a lot of information with them in Spanish so that community can be well-informed as well to reduce some of their particular concerns.”

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.