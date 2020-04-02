Iconic composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube.

On Friday, the 2000 West End adaption of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” starring Donny Osmond will be streamable, followed a week later by the rock classic “Jesus Christ Superstar” from the 2012 arena show starring Tim Minchin.

Further shows will be announced later, all hosted by the YouTube channel The Show Must Go On. Each show will be available at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific for a 48-hour period online, with no charge or sign up required.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

