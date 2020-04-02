Andrew Lloyd Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube
Iconic composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube.
On Friday, the 2000 West End adaption of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” starring Donny Osmond will be streamable, followed a week later by the rock classic “Jesus Christ Superstar” from the 2012 arena show starring Tim Minchin.
Further shows will be announced later, all hosted by the YouTube channel The Show Must Go On. Each show will be available at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific for a 48-hour period online, with no charge or sign up required.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- Update: 19 Yavapai County residents confirmed with COVID-19; every AZ county now showing cases
- Gov. Ducey orders AZ residents to stay home to slow spread of COVID-19
- Prescott Valley keeping COVID-19 precautions it put in place
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 30, 2020
- Prescott holds steady during Ducey's 'Stay-at-home' order
- Chino Valley reminder: Some services still ongoing
- Why are flags at half-staff today, March 30, 2020
- Embry-Riddle students react to order to vacate dorms
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 30, 2020
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: