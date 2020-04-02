OFFERS
Andrew Lloyd Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube

This Dec. 16, 2019 file photo shows composer and executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber attending the world premiere of "Cats" in New York. Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube. On Friday, the 2000 West End adaption of “Joseph and he Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” starring Donny Osmond will be streamable, followed a week later by the rock classic “Jesus Christ Superstar” from the 2012 arena show starring Tim Minchin. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

This Dec. 16, 2019 file photo shows composer and executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber attending the world premiere of "Cats" in New York. Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube. On Friday, the 2000 West End adaption of "Joseph and he Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" starring Donny Osmond will be streamable, followed a week later by the rock classic "Jesus Christ Superstar" from the 2012 arena show starring Tim Minchin. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 2, 2020 10:09 a.m.

Iconic composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube.

On Friday, the 2000 West End adaption of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” starring Donny Osmond will be streamable, followed a week later by the rock classic “Jesus Christ Superstar” from the 2012 arena show starring Tim Minchin.

Further shows will be announced later, all hosted by the YouTube channel The Show Must Go On. Each show will be available at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific for a 48-hour period online, with no charge or sign up required.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

