Yavapai County has 28 cases of COVID-19, Health Services reports for April 1

There 124 more cases and five more deaths in Arizona since Tuesday, with 1,413 confirmed cases Wednesday, April 1, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported this morning.

Maricopa has 871 cases, Pima 217, Pinal 65, Coconino 85, Navajo 102, Apache 17, Yavapai 28 (four new cases overnight), Graham 2, Yuma 12, Mohave 7, La Paz 2, Santa Cruz 3, Cochise 4, Gila 1, and Greenlee 1.

There have been 29 deaths reported in Arizona. The recovery rate is unknown at this point, a news release states.

As of April 1, 21,058 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19; 619 residents have been tested in Yavapai County, with 591 testing negative.

Yavapai County

With 28 positive cases in Yavapai County (there were four additional reported since Tuesday), 19 residents in the Quad Cities, and nine in the Verde Valley area have been affected; with 13 seniors 65 and older, 15 adults 18-64; 16 are men and 12 are women.

Additionally,

• COVID-19 is widespread in Arizona. Everyone should assume COVID-19 is in their community.

• The number for Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank is 928-442-5103.

• For the COVID-19 Hotline, call 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the week.

Stay Home. Stay Healthy. Stay Connected.

Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order, effective Tuesday at 5 p.m., which generally requires residents to stay home unless they have an urgent need to go out for specific allowable purposes – such as grocery shopping, trips to the pharmacy or the bank, and to exercise at a space of six feet apart from others.

In accordance with state statute this order can be enforced, with an opportunity to comply.

YCCHS asks all Yavapai County residents to comply to protect yourself, your families, friends and neighbors from COVID-19. Even with mild symptoms, this virus is much worse than the flu for anyone. The most common symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are fever, tiredness, and dry cough, and in severe cases, difficulty breathing. If you are having trouble breathing, click here for a list of testing sites in Yavapai County.

Town Hall Meeting

A COVID-19 Town Hall Meeting will be held Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Ducey announced plans for a statewide town hall meeting that will air on all the state's television stations. It will be an hour-long conversation about the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Also joining the town hall will be: Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona National Guard Major Gen. Michael McGuire, and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman.

There will be no live audience at the town hall. However, members of the public can submit "virtual questions" in advance through local television and radio stations across the state.

For up-to-date information, visit www.yavapai.us/chs.

You can view Thursday's town hall meeting live on the Courier website at this link.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.