Witnesses report animal abuse in Chino Valley; police locate, arrest suspect

What started out as a police response to a civil order violation in Chino Valley ended up with the suspect also being charged with animal abuse on Monday, March 30.

Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) responded to the initial 911 call in the 2400 block of N. Resting Place at about 5:45 p.m., according to a YCSO news release.

The reporting party explained that Bryan Ellis, 34, had returned to the property in violation of his conditions of release from a recent jail stay.

The deputies learned that Ellis was apparently walking two of his dogs with a third dog locked inside his van without food or water, the release states.

While the investigation continued, deputies began receiving several reports of a man matching Ellis’s description abusing a dog in the 2800 block of N. Sunset Drive in Chino Valley.

Deputies eventually found Ellis on Cottontail Drive and detained him. The dogs were not with him at that time. He claimed his dogs got loose and he was chasing after them. He denied being involved in any abuse of the dogs even after confronted with witness reports who saw otherwise, the release states.

Deputies contacted several witnesses who said they saw Ellis with two ‘Pitbull’ dogs. They described Ellis picking up a white Pitbull, hitting it and throwing it to the ground several times.

One of the witnesses saw the white dog walk away limping and vomiting, the release states. The other Pitbull, which is brown, had reportedly been dragged along the road surface by Ellis and was now safe at a nearby home, also vomiting.

Both dogs appeared badly injured, according to all witnesses.

Deputies examined the brown dog and saw it had scraped and bleeding front paws, as well as a bloody mouth, the release states. A deputy transported the injured dog to a vet for treatment.

At the time, the white dog could not be found. If anyone in the area of this incident locates the dog, they are encouraged to call YCSO’s animal control office right away. Deputies are working to get and share a photo of the dog to help with the search.

Ellis was booked on charges including animal cruelty and judicial process violation. He is being held in the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde without bond.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.