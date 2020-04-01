Prescott Unified School District sets up Chromebook loan program for students

Starting Wednesday, April 1, the Prescott Unified School District started checking out Chromebooks to students who do not otherwise have those computer devices for use at home.

Chromebooks will be able to be checked out by parents based on one per two student in a family. Parents must be present to check out the computers, providing their driver’s license and signing a loan agreement. All will be given a lesson on how to use these devices.

The pickup times are Wednesday and Thursday, April 1 and 2, noon to 4 p.m., Friday April 3 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and after April 6 by appointment.

Information provided by Prescott Unified School District.