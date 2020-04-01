Fire at Gurley Street Grill being investigated as arson

Prescott Police are conducting an arson investigation at Gurley Street Grill in downtown Prescott after responding to a fire at the restaurant Tuesday night, March 31.

Officers received word of a fire at the business, located at 230 W. Gurley Street, shortly before 9 p.m., according to a Prescott Police Department news release.

When they got there, they found a large fabric patio awning at the back of the building engulfed in flames.

Officers used a fire extinguisher to slow the blaze until the Prescott Fire Department arrived to finish the job, the release states.

The fire caused damage to the awning and wooden fence slats that were attached to the patio directly below the awning. Evidence found at the scene suggests the fire was arson, the release states.

Detectives were called to the scene to assist along with Prescott Fire Department arson investigators.

“Multiple subjects were contacted and interviewed in the area, but a suspect has not been identified at this time,” PFD spokesperson Lt. Jon Brambila said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Mike Frascone at 928-777-1988 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.