Obituary: Sue Celeste (Quinn) Christian

Sue Celeste (Quinn) Christian, 82, of Riverton, IL, formerly of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Villa West, Sherman, Ill. Sue was born in Paris, Ill. on January 24, 1938, the daughter of Clayton “Chuck” and Mary (Creech) Quinn.



Sue is survived by daughter, Marisue (Rick) Kueper; son, John (Nicky) Christian III and daughter, Judianne Christian, all of Riverton; 4 grandchildren, Laura (Jason) Hanson, Hayley (Dalton) Julian, Katie (Jaron) Stretch, Bryce Christian; 4 great grandchildren, Connor, Heidi, Scarlett and Luke; her sister, Judy Prais, her beloved friend, Nina Joyce of Prescott Valley, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.



Sue graduated from Memorial School of Nursing in 1959 and University of St. Francis in 1977. Sue was proud of her nursing career and retired from McFarland Mental Health Center after many years of service. She was of Catholic faith and volunteered at St. Germaine Church in Prescott Valley and was former President of the St. Vincent De Paul Society. Sue enjoyed shopping, gardening and floral designing. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.





Memorial donations may be made to SPARC, 232 Bruns Lane, Springfield, IL 62702 Cremation services are being accorded by Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.





