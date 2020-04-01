OFFERS
Obituary: Boyd Davis Johnson

Boyd Davis Johnson. (Courtesy)

Boyd Davis Johnson. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 1, 2020 5:12 p.m.

Boyd Davis Johnson passed away on March 28, 2020 in Skull Valley, Ariz. He was born on August 2, 1957 Chicago, Ill. and is preceded in death by his father, Ray Prescott Johnson Jr. and mother, Alice Boyd McGreevy, his step-father, Raymond Charles McGreevy, his brother, Ray Prescott Johnson, III, his sister, Beverly Jean Boa Hendrickson, his brother, George Robert Crombie Boa, II and his stepson, Arlyn Benson VanDeMark. Davis led a full and active life both in Illinois and in Arizona where he moved after graduating from high school. As a vocation, he instructed students in firearm safety and taught Arizona’s Concealed Weapon Course, later founding his own company called “Johnson Firearms Training”. He was dedicated to giving his students the knowledge and training to save their lives if they ever face an attacker and teaching them the legal aspects of firearm ownership and self-defense.

While a firearms instructor, Davis was privileged to offer firearm safety training and instruction in defensive handgun techniques to members of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps, Phoenix Division. This program, similar to R.O.T.C., but for high schoolers, provides military style training and activities in preparation for possible careers in the United States Navy or Coast Guard.

Davis spent a weekend a year for several years instructing these talented young men and women and was honored to have been part of their training. For over eight years, Davis volunteered for Arizona’s Site Steward Program.

The Site Steward Program is administered by the State Historic Preservation Office and the Arizona State Parks Board. As part of the Program, he was trained in archaeology, archaeological preservation, and on the monitoring of archaeological and historical sites. His responsibility included protecting sites against vandalism, illegal artifact gathering, site deterioration, and general site protection. Davis’ role was crucial to ensuring the protection of Arizona’s precious artifacts and he was extraordinarily proud to have played a part in preserving history, culture, and promoting interest and respect for our past. Davis was also a founding member of and served as president to the Walker Party Exploration Society. Consisting of approximately thirty men and sixty pack animals, the Walker Party members were prospectors and the first non-Native Americans to settle in the region of central Arizona that is current-day Prescott, Arizona. The Walker Party arrived in May of 1863. As a result of their presence, President Abraham Lincoln sent a military and governmental detachment to support them and declare the official “Arizona Territory.” Davis was fond of saying, “Arizona is, because Prescott was.” The mission of the Walker Party Exploration Society is to research and locate the routes, camps, and other sites used by the Walker Party, as well as those who followed. Davis found great joy in sharing this information with the general public and those in authority, in the effort to support historic preservation.

Davis was honored to have had such a loving and loyal companion as his Labrador Retriever, Bock. He was the best friend Davis ever had.

Davis is survived by his deceased step-son, Arlyn Benson VanDeMark’s children and a large, loving family of his nieces, Alice Enola Koob and Leslie Johnson Martinez his nephews, Joe Robert Hendrickson, III, Boyd Harris Hendrickson, Fletcher Ray Hendrickson, Alexander Patrick Johnson, their children, his aunt, Jean Puckett, cousins and countless friends.

A graveside service will be held for Davis at Arizona Pioneer’s Home Cemetery on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 11:00 am. All in attendance will be asked to respect social distancing. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Davis’s guestbook and share a memory with the family. Information provided by survivors.

