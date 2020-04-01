Make an appointment to give blood in April

The American Red Cross faces severe blood shortage as coronavirus outbreak threatens availability of nation’s supply.

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.

Below is a list of blood drives taking appointments with limited times available:

Friday, April 10 – Frontier Village, 1781 E. Highway 69 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 – Prescott Gateway Mall, Suite 244 (next to Claires), 3250 Gateway Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21 – Hampton Inn & Suites, 2901 N. Glassford Hill Rd. in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 23 – Yavapai Regional Medical Center, Spruce Room, 1003 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 – Prescott Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall, 2110 Willow Creek Rd. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28 – Yavapai College Community Room, Building 19, 1100 E. Sheldon in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All information is subject to change at any time, without notice. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org and bloodhero.com.

