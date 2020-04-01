Give Blood: A list of April blood drives

Below is a list of blood drives we found on the American Red Cross and Vitalant websites. We suggest visiting redcrossblood.org and bloodhero.com in advance.

Friday, April 10 – Frontier Village, 1781 E. Highway 69 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 – Prescott Gateway Mall, Suite 244 (next to Claires), 3250 Gateway Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21 – Hampton Inn & Suites, 2901 N. Glassford Hill Rd. in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 23 – Yavapai Regional Medical Center, Spruce Room, 1003 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 – Prescott Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall, 2110 Willow Creek Rd. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28 – Yavapai College Community Room, Building 19, 1100 E. Sheldon in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All information is subject to change at any time, without notice. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org and bloodhero.com.

