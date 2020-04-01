Coronavirus precautions required to cope, conquer

So what is the real story with the invisible invader pushing everybody’s panic button?

Behind the national, state and local news conferences and public health updates on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus is a lot of confusion, misunderstanding and even some conspiracy theories.

On the one hand, the early news seemed to suggest this virus was nothing more than a really bad flu, and most people need not fear the illness, particularly those living outside of a metropolitan hub. The tune changed as the virus started to creep ever closer to all American hometowns. The new message sounded the alert for older seniors and the medically compromised.

Then the news changed again — one that forced the closing of businesses, schools, churches, and most all gathering places across the nation. This one suggested pretty much all people are susceptible to the virus, one more virulent and contagious than any flu. Early symptoms may mimic flu, such as fever, sore throat and cough, but it can progress such that all infected become sicker than with another diagnosis.

The demographic most impacted still seems to be older adults, but as the virus spreads more adults between 18 and the early 60s are getting infected. Young children and teens tend to be the least at risk, but they are not immune and health officials are expressing caution for all from birth to centenarians.

Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton is constantly asked why the extreme response over the past month when at the start this area seemed like it might escape a severe outbreak.

Her answer: The virus has proven to spread more rapidly than flu, the potential for complications for those infected is higher, and there is no vaccine or proven anti-viral treatments.

Still, Horton is quick to advise people that infection is not a “death sentence.”

The truth is that only a “small percentage (of the infected) get complications” but age is a risk factor when it comes to both infection and complications, she said.

“It’s not the flu,” said Stephen Everett, the health department’s epidemiologist. “There is no real treatment.”

Again, though, Everett said the majority of those who contract the virus will survive. They might be pretty sick for a time, but they will recover.

The challenge is to care for those who already have other health concerns, or whose age makes them more susceptible to the complications that come with this virus, including pneumonia that demands a patient to be placed on a ventilator, Everett and other health officials explained.

Like Horton, Everett said the public health response is all about limiting the spread by enforcing precautions that separate people and foster proper and continuous physical hygiene, particularly handwashing and disinfection of hard surfaces.

One of the public health dilemmas that Horton and others face is how to maintain patient privacy while curbing the spread in particular areas.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is urging more transparency among universities and state agencies.

Horton respects the public need-to-know aspects of this virus. She also does not want people to become pariahs in their own communities. She assures each positive test is investigated, and the patient is queried about contacts, travel, and other habits so others can be advised for testing or quarantine purposes.

What Horton and Everett want to advice most is that the key to arresting this virus is prevention.

While efforts are underway to find treatments, and a potential vaccine within the next year or so, the best protection against this virus is to avoid infection, they said. Employees and employers need to enforce stay home rules for anyone who is sick, even if it is not a COVID-19 diagnosis, she said.

This pandemic is not the worst in American history, but Everett admits how it will all play out remains to be seen. He doesn’t want people to panic. He wants them to be careful. Go for a hike. Just keep your distance.

“This really takes compliance by everyone,” Horton said. “It’s a one-month sacrifice. The better we do with this the less sacrifice we’ll have to make in the future.”

“We’ll survive this,” Everett assured. “We’ve survived worse.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.