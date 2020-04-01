Adoption spotlight April 2, 2020: Angel and Juan
Originally Published: April 1, 2020 4:41 p.m.
Angel and Juan are incredibly hopeful of having a forever family to call their own. Both boys share that they really want a “football family” and would love to go to Disneyland and attend church.
Angel is an ASU fan, while Juan is an OSU fan. Both brothers dream of playing college football some-day. Get to know Angel, Juan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
