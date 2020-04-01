OFFERS
Wed, April 01
9 Arizona men indicted in undercover child sexual exploitation crackdown

Operation Silent Predator was an undercover investigation targeting individuals soliciting sexual conduct with minors. In the course of the operational period, the nine defendants were arrested and accused of various sex crimes offenses. (Arizona Attorney General's Office)

Operation Silent Predator was an undercover investigation targeting individuals soliciting sexual conduct with minors. In the course of the operational period, the nine defendants were arrested and accused of various sex crimes offenses. (Arizona Attorney General's Office)

Originally Published: April 1, 2020 2 p.m.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted nine Arizona men accused of soliciting illegal sex acts from undercover agents who were posing as minors on various social media websites and applications.

In January 2020, the Phoenix Police Department partnered with Tempe Police Department, Mesa Police Department, Chandler Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Attorney General’s Office, for Operation Silent Predator.

Operation Silent Predator was an undercover investigation targeting individuals soliciting sexual conduct with minors. In the course of the operational period, the nine defendants were arrested and accused of various sex crimes offenses. Two defendants have been charged with Child Sex Trafficking.

This investigation is currently ongoing. If anyone has additional information about these individuals, please contact Sergeant Mark Doty with the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The defendants and their their charges are:

photo

Roy Edward Vasquez

Roy Edward Vasquez, 55, is charged with Aggravated Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and Possession of Narcotic Drugs.

photo

Colten Stacy Jourdain

Colten Stacy Jourdain, 35, is charged with Aggravated Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

photo

Kevin Morales Evangelista

Kevin Morales Evangelista, 26, is charged with Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

photo

Patrick Edward Mai

Patrick Edward Mai, 65, is charged with Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and Attempted Money Laundering.

photo

Nicholas Dawn Benhart

Nicholas Dawn Benhart, 23, is charged with Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

photo

Jesus Eduardo Mendoza

Jesus Eduardo Mendoza, 23, is charged with Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

photo

Lawrence Ruiz

Lawrence Ruiz, 29, is charged with Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor

photo

Tommy Diaz

Tommy Diaz, 28, is charged with Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and Attempted Money Laundering.

photo

Franklin John Omori

Franklin John Omori, 57, is charged with Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Information provided by Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

