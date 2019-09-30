OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 01
Virginia woman praised for saving injured baby squirrel

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 30, 2019 11:55 p.m.

PULASKI, Va. — Police are praising a Virginia woman who says a squirrel led her down a trail and tugged at her leg to help its injured baby, earning her the nickname “squirrel whisperer.”

Pulaski police said on their Facebook page that officers got a call Sept. 20 from a woman who told them a squirrel approached her on a trail, blocked her path and led her to the baby squirrel with an injured leg.

Tia Powell told police that when she tried to walk away, the squirrel tugged on her pants leg. That’s when she realized a cat was ready to attack the squirrels, so she called police and a friend.

The news release says responding officers found the squirrels sitting with the two women, who got them back in their tree.

