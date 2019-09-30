OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 01
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

On Ukraine, let’s do the time warp again

mugshot photo
By Michael Reagan
Originally Published: September 30, 2019 10:24 p.m.

Has Congress imposed a secret austerity plan? In the past, I remember every office in Congress had at least one calendar on the wall. That is either not the case now or if they have calendars, no one is turning the pages.

Democrats currently running Congress appear to be stuck in December 2016, wondering how Hillary lost and what they can do about getting rid of the winner. Grasping at straws doesn’t begin to define their desperate mindset and monomaniacal focus.

At first it was maximizing the leaks and innuendo concerning the Mueller Report. That was a two-year holding pattern as they waited for the report to be released. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spent much of the time holding back demands to begin impeachment proceedings, content in the certainty there would be plenty of time for a successful, publicly-supported impeachment process after Mueller blessed the effort.

Only the Mueller Report turned out to be one of the largest nothing burgers since the Jeb Bush presidential campaign. But rather than dampen impeachment fever, that failure only served to increase it.

Now Pelosi has started formal impeachment procedures based on a rumor that generated a whistleblower complaint from a partisan Democrat. The rumor concerned a phone call President Trump made to the president of the Ukraine. Trump asked him to look into the past firing of a prosecutor under the former regime who was investigating then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

The friendly fire potential of this “scandal” threatens to damage Democrats more than it does Trump.

For his part, the president hasn’t been on top of the passage of time, either. He vacillates between 2015 (before he was president) and 2016, just after he won and discovered he was under investigation.

In the almost three years since he was sworn in, Trump still hasn’t learned the walls have ears and most of the ears belong to the left. The intelligence services and the Dept. of Justice are filled with people who are double agents. Ostensibly they’re working for the administration, but in reality they are biding their time leaking damaging information and when that doesn’t exist they use their position to just invent scandals from whole cloth.

Instead of conducting himself circumspectly, Trump still lets it all hang out. Every day. Then when he’s not letting his loose lips sink ships, he’s looking to pay back past Russia collusion delusion injustices on Twitter.

One would almost think there are no problems here in the U.S., so our elected leaders can devote themselves to internal power struggles and issue irrelevancies. But that most certainly is not the case. Illegal immigration, the opioid crisis and trade are all major problems that require action — concerted action.

Democrats are now a defacto open borders party that has sold out to illegal immigration fanatics. There is no feasible middle ground between Trump and the left. A solution requires a president and Congress controlled by the same party, which is sometime in the future.

There should be some area for unity regarding the opioid crisis. Neither side has taken an extreme stance that prevents compromise. What’s lacking here are concrete proposals that can be discussed and explored. No one in congressional leadership has taken the initiative and it doesn’t appear to be a top priority in the White House.

Finally, we have trade where two of the three requirements exist.

In between tweet storms the president has managed to negotiate two new trade agreements with Canada and Mexico.

Congress has both agreements and has done nothing toward ratifying or rejecting the treaties.

Democrats say Trump tariffs have damaged trade and harmed the economy. These treaties solve much of that problem, so what explains Congress’ lack of action?

Is the act of denying Trump credit for the new agreements more important than the economic health of our country?

It’s September 2019. It’s also time for Congress and the president to devote some attention to the nation’s pressing problems of today.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of “Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.” He is the founder of the email service reagan.com and president of The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Visit his websites at www.reagan.com and www.michaelereagan.com. Send comments to Reagan@caglecartoons.com. Follow @reaganworld on Twitter.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Reagan: Mueller’s big nothing burger
Reagan: Robert Mueller report, part deux
Reagan: Attacking President Trump will never end
Reagan: The reelection of Donald Trump
Dem leaders stress more Trump probes, downplay impeachment

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries