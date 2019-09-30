Trashed forest areas take time, effort to clean up

As he had done countless times before, Cody Drake was metal detecting along Lynx Creek about 10 miles from downtown Prescott in early August when he came upon a disturbing sight.

Just behind a hill he used to regularly prospect with his father was a large abandoned campsite.

“It was just trashed,” Drake said. “There was stuff everywhere. It had to be abandoned because the smell of human waste was thick in the air and it was hard not to vomit.”

Among the debris was clothing, furniture cushions, tents, pots, pans, debit cards, casino loyalty cards and broken cellphones.

Soon after the discovery, he drove to a Prescott National Forest (PNF) station, spoke with several forest employees, gave them some items he found at the campsite, and even sent them photos of the mess via email, he said.

“They said ‘oh, it’s another one of those camps,’” Drake recalled. “They said this was the largest they’ve ever seen and the trashiest they’ve ever seen.”

A month later, Drake revisited the site only to find it in the same trashed condition. He later found out his report was never brought to the attention of those in charge of investigating and cleaning up such messes.



Part of why that may be, said Judy Culver, supervisory recreation program manager with the PNF, is that it’s been a busy wildfire season.

“This particular one fell through the gaps, I think, because of the fires that were on the forest at the time and the staffing that was doing these other mitigation issues,” she said.

Forest officials said the site, which is located outside of a dispersed camping area at the end of Bannie Mine Road, has since been cleaned up.

HOW TRASH IN FOREST IS MANAGED

When a human-caused mess in the forest is reported, often PNF’s recreation services division deals with it.

If it’s a relatively small mess, forest employees will just go out and clean it up themselves.

Larger projects will often involve the help of volunteers, such as probationers seeking to complete community service hours, or those recruited by groups like Natural Restorations, a nonprofit organization that helps remove trash, graffiti and anything foreign to the environment from outdoor recreation and wilderness areas across Arizona.

In the PNF so far this year, Natural Restorations has removed 5.31 tons (10,620 pounds) of trash along Perkinsville Road, Culver said. The group also removed 4.27 tons (8,540 pounds) of trash from Doce Pit. The Doce Pit clean-up included 140 volunteers and a total of 602 hours of effort.

Forest clean-ups get a little more complicated when there are signs of possible illegal activity or health and safety concerns at the trash sites, Culver said. Law enforcement officers (LEOs) with the forest will usually step in at this point to inspect and possibly investigate the scene. They’ll also sometimes get called to look at messes like the one Drake found.

“If they’re huge sites, the LEO will go through and try to look for stuff that might identify who was there so they can prosecute or get restitution if there is a big clean-up effort,” Culver said.

Law enforcement involvement can delay the clean-up effort due to the time it takes to conduct an investigation and because there are so few forest LEOs on staff to actually do the work.



“We have 1.2 million acres and only one LEO,” PNF spokesperson Debbie Maneely said. “Not only does he report to things like what Cody reported, but also every other situation on the forest, whether it’s domestic violence, motor vehicle accident, people at campsites drinking or doing drugs, illegal access or fire investigations.”

Years ago PNF had as many as four LEOs, but that dwindled to a lone officer in recent years due to a number of reasons, Maneely said.



That situation is about to improve, however, for the forest just hired an additional LEO. “But he has to go through all the training, which takes some time,” Maneely said.

WITNESSES OF FOREST DUMPING

It is unlawful to dump any material brought off private property onto National Forest System lands.

That said, if people see illegal dumping taking place, it’s not recommended they confront the perpetrators.

“We don’t want the public getting involved because they could end up in a confrontation,” Culver said. “So if they can see it happening and safely record that information, then they can give that to law enforcement and law enforcement can do something with it.”

Things law enforcement will want to know are the following:

• Date, time and location of illegal dumping

• Description of vehicle and license plate number

• Description of the person dumping

• What was being dumped at the site

“We need the eyes and ears of the public to help us out, because there are so many different areas out there, and if it’s a hidden spot or somewhere we don’t go on a regular basis, we don’t know what’s happening,” Culver said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.