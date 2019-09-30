Seasonal change in operational hours at Prescott NF day-use sites begin Oct. 1

Starting Oct.1, day-use hours at Prescott National Forest sites are reduced reflecting the shorter days.



Gates will open at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. daily through Feb. 28, 2020. During periods of inclement weather, gates may not open until conditions are safe.

The effected day-use sites include the Granite Basin Recreation Area: Cayuse Equestrian Trailhead; Wekuvde Picnic Area; Granite Lake Boat Launch; Playa Picnic Area; and Metate Trailhead.

The Lynx Lake Recreation Area is included: Lynx Lake South Shore Day Use; Lynx Lake North Shore Day Use; Lynx Creek Ruins; Gold Panning Day Use; Salida Gulch Trailhead; and Ranch Trailhead No. 62.

The Thumb Butte Recreation Area is also included: Thumb Butte Day Use area; Thumb Butte Group Picnic Area.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.