OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 30
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Seasonal change in operational hours at Prescott NF day-use sites begin Oct. 1

Lynx Lake is blanketed in snow Feb. 18, 2019, in the Prescott National Forest. Starting Oct. 1, day-use hours at Prescott National Forest sites, including Lynx Lake, are reduced to reflect shorter daytime hours. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Lynx Lake is blanketed in snow Feb. 18, 2019, in the Prescott National Forest. Starting Oct. 1, day-use hours at Prescott National Forest sites, including Lynx Lake, are reduced to reflect shorter daytime hours. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Originally Published: September 30, 2019 9:12 p.m.

Starting Oct.1, day-use hours at Prescott National Forest sites are reduced reflecting the shorter days.

Gates will open at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. daily through Feb. 28, 2020. During periods of inclement weather, gates may not open until conditions are safe.

The effected day-use sites include the Granite Basin Recreation Area: Cayuse Equestrian Trailhead; Wekuvde Picnic Area; Granite Lake Boat Launch; Playa Picnic Area; and Metate Trailhead.

The Lynx Lake Recreation Area is included: Lynx Lake South Shore Day Use; Lynx Lake North Shore Day Use; Lynx Creek Ruins; Gold Panning Day Use; Salida Gulch Trailhead; and Ranch Trailhead No. 62.

The Thumb Butte Recreation Area is also included: Thumb Butte Day Use area; Thumb Butte Group Picnic Area.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Hours cut back at forest areas for fall and winter, PNF officials decide
Forest fees waived in honor of Presidents Day
Saturday is free at Lynx Lake, Granite Mtn., Thumb Butte
Free days in the national forests for 2017, beginning Jan. 16
National Get Outdoors Day is June 11 on Prescott National Forest

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries