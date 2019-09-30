Pets in Need: Harper and Madison — Catty Shack

Harper and Madison were born May 1, 2019. Harper is a sweet, friendly boy who looks very much like Simba from the Lion King. He has a beautiful creamsicle coat, and when you meet him check out the size of his feet. He has a wonderful, calm disposition and is very adaptable. Madison is an adorable girl, a little shy at first, but quick to come around when she realizes your interest in her. She is also calm and easy to handle. They turned up at a feral feeding station which indicates they were dumped, as they are friendly as can be. They would prefer to be adopted together as they cuddle together for naps. If you are looking for two kittens who love to play but also snuggle, these two are for you. Come see Harper and sister Madison at Catty Shack during adoption hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

